CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating two men after claims that a second alligator was caught in a park lagoon, alleging "inconsistencies" in their story.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Sunday that one claimed to have caught another alligator Saturday where one was captured earlier this month. Facebook Live videos posted by onlookers show a man holding up a 3-foot animal with tape around its jaws.
The claim comes after a 5-foot-3 inch alligator was caught in the Humboldt Park lagoon. Authorities and volunteers tried for days to capture it, eventually flying in a Florida expert for help.
Police say the men gave "conflicting statements."
Authorities say one had contacted the Florida expert through social media, claiming they "almost caught the first alligator."
The men were released "pending further investigation about the validity of this incident."
The alligator was turned over to animal control.