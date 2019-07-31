CAMBRIDGE – The 17th annual Cambridge Rotary Club Car Show will feature cars and trucks at this year’s event on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cambridge with registration from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cambridge Village Office, 124 West Exchange St. There are no individual car classes and participants may park with friends. Cost is $15 for each entry and all proceeds benefit local charities. In addition to the prizes, there will be 40 plaques awarded. Prizes will be awarded for:
- Best interior
- Best paint
- Best engine
- Rotary’s Choice
- Mayor’s Choice.
Ballots will be distributed at 12 p.m. by DJ 3D Sound Van and participant voting is from 12 to 1 p.m., with awards presented at 2 p.m. as well as announcement of the 50/50 winner.
The team of Beamo and KATN will be smoking pork and serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches and side dishes, beginning at 11 a.m. in the downtown area. The pork is being donated by The Combine Bar & Grill which also will host a street festival from 7 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 3, featuring Joe Stamm Band.