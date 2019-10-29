{{featured_button_text}}

"Happy Joe" Whitty, 82, died Tuesday morning at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

Services are pending for Whitty, who was a Quad-City icon with his successful chain of Happy Joe's restaurants.

"He was one of the joys of the Quad-Cities," said Bill Wundram, longtime Quad-City Times columnist. "He was an entrepreneur and one of my better friends."

This story will be updated.

