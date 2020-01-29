FloodPrep hopes to help Quad-Citians prepare for abnormal flood season

Among the things people should consider, Clark said, is a communication plan in the event of separation during an emergency.

"A lot of times, family members aren't all together when a disaster strikes," she said. "So if an evacuation order were to come in and not all your family was together, how would you go about communicating with one another where you're safe? Where will you go, where will you meet?"

Another thing to consider is emergency kits, Clark said. Have about three days of food for each member of your family, and make accommodations for dietary needs and the needs of small children. She also emphasized that you don't have to prepare it all in one day; you can build them up a little bit at a time so it's not one big drain on your resources.

Flood insurance is also something to consider when preparing for flood season. One concern with homeowner's insurance and coverage is that it doesn't take effect for 30 days, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said at the event. "So now's the time to make sure you know what you need to know by the time you need to know it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.