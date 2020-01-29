FloodPrep hopes to help Quad-Citians prepare for abnormal flood season

The Quad-Cities are on the cusp of the 2020 flood season, and indications are that it's going to be another long season of flooding.
"Right now, we're thinking there's an increased threat for flooding on the Mississippi River, at least above the normal possibility of that occurring," National Weather Service meteorologist John Haase said Wednesday at a FloodPrep event at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Last spring, the Mississippi River set records for the highest and longest flood in Quad-City history, and water rushed into downtown Davenport in April when a temporary HESCO barrier broke.
Haase said indications of an above-average flooding season include a wet fall that led to particularly moist ground conditions, deepening snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rivers that are already high. The only uncertainty is how much snow and rain happens through the rest of the winter season.
"That's kind of the million-dollar question," Haase said.
As part of flood preparations, representatives from both government and non-profit groups including the American Red Cross, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources stopped in Moline as part of their FloodPrep tour.
"We were down in Shawnee in Southern Illinois and we visited with a class of high schoolers. Walking away, I wanted them to think, 'You went through this last year. What did you do last year that you would do differently this year?'" IEMA Communications Manager Rebecca Clark said Wednesday. "Now is the time to be thinking about those discussions. What would I do differently?"
Among the things people should consider, Clark said, is a communication plan in the event of separation during an emergency.
"A lot of times, family members aren't all together when a disaster strikes," she said. "So if an evacuation order were to come in and not all your family was together, how would you go about communicating with one another where you're safe? Where will you go, where will you meet?"
Another thing to consider is emergency kits, Clark said. Have about three days of food for each member of your family, and make accommodations for dietary needs and the needs of small children. She also emphasized that you don't have to prepare it all in one day; you can build them up a little bit at a time so it's not one big drain on your resources.
Flood insurance is also something to consider when preparing for flood season. One concern with homeowner's insurance and coverage is that it doesn't take effect for 30 days, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said at the event. "So now's the time to make sure you know what you need to know by the time you need to know it."