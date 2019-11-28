DAVENPORT -- The Figge Art Museum Store, 225 W. 2nd St., will be participating in the global Museum Store Sunday on Dec. 1 from noon-5 p.m, as well as the stores at Bettendorf's Family Museum and Davenport's Putnam Museum.
At the Figge, you can enjoy special treats for shoppers, including free gift wrap, prizes and hot chocolate. The underground parking garage at the Figge will be open to shoppers free of charge and the first shoppers to make purchases will receive a special gift in thanks.
After you have shopped at the Figge, then hop on the free shopping trolley to the German American Heritage Center Gift Shop and the Quad City Arts pop-up shop at Festival of Trees from noon-5 p.m. The green trolley will run continuously along 2nd Street in downtown Davenport all afternoon.
“Museum Store Sunday is the perfect way to tie in a relaxed shopping experience with wonderful treats while helping local non-profits at the same time,” said Ann Nicknish, Figge director of retail services.
On Dec. 1, over 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states, 18 countries, and five continents will offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite museums and cultural institutions, according to museumstoresunday.org.
"Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in one-of-a kind stores, showcasing broad assortments of highly curated, unique, mission-specific gifts," the site says.
For a complete list of participating museums and institutions, and for more information, visit museumstoresunday.org.