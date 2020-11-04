UPDATED: Democrats hold onto Rock Island County board seats

Rock Island County board members had seven contested races on the Nov. 3 ballot, with Democrats keeping their majority on the 25-member board.

Kinney said there were some minor problems on election night.

"It was nothing we couldn't handle, but some are pretty stressful," Kinney said. "I feel like I haven't slept for a week. Monday night we were here until 9 p.m. because the line stretched out around the block. My staff stepped up and faced many new challenges due to COVID-19 and the number of mail-in ballots."

In Rock Island County, 74% of registered voters cast ballots, for a total of 67,269. Kinney said the county received 42,000 early votes by mail and in person. Pre-election votes, including mail-in ballots were included in vote totals just before midnight.

According to official results:

District 7: Democrat Carla Enburg defeated Republican write-in candidate Robert Reagan with 98% of the vote. Reagan was the incumbent, but did not get his name on the ballot in time and possibly as a result, lost the election.