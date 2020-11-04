UPDATE: Bustos declares victory in race against King

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 17th Congressional District includes most of western Illinois and includes Rock Island, Henry, Henderson, Carroll, Fulton, Jo Davies, Knox, Mercer, Stephenson, Warren and Whiteside counties. Portions of Peoria, Tazewell, and Winnebago counties also lie within district boundaries, including the cities of Peoria and Rockford.

Bustos was off to an early start as election results trickled in across the district, but King caught up and much of the race was neck-and-neck.

In Rock Island County, Bustos won with 57% of the vote to 43% for King.

Bustos, who is chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, had proven to be a daunting challenge for King. By the end of October, FEC fundraising reports showed Bustos had raised nearly $4 million in donations and had $1.7 million in cash on hand, while King raised almost $1.7 million and had $53,000 in cash.

During the campaign cycle, Bustos took aim at King for having moved to the Quad-Cities less than two years ago and focused on her political inexperience, while King tried to paint Bustos as disconnected from local voters in her "Bustos gone Washington" ads.