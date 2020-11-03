McCombie on her way to another win in Illinois House District 71

"The families of the 71st believe in an advocate that will work across the aisle to bring political and structural reform. A representative that will advocate for common sense solutions to the state's most pressing problems," she added in a statement.

She also thanked her workers and supporters.

Prior to the election, McCombie had no trouble listing her goals. And she prides herself in working with both parties.

“We can improve our state; we can compete with our neighbors; we can grow our population; and we need structural, political reform," McCombie said then. "I've been lucky to have built good relationships around the state on both sides of the aisle."

If re-elected, McCombie said one of her priorities will be to again try to pass the law she previously sponsored that would increase penalties for an attack on a Department of Children and Family Services worker.

The bill was introduced in memory of Pam Knight, a DCFS worker who was brutally beaten while trying to take a 2-year-old child into protective custody in Dixon. Knight died from her injuries in February 2018 after being in a coma for months.

Dixon’s Padilla was not reached for comment. She did say beforehand she announced her candidacy in July 2019, that her passion for her community didn't end just because of the loss in 2018.

