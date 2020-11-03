Before this year, Kilbride’s 2010 retention race set the spending record for an Illinois Supreme Court retention race — reaching $3.494 million in total, according to Kent Redfield, emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

KILBRIDE

Kilbride, 67, was elected to his first 10-year term in 2000 by voters in the 3rd Judicial District which spans 21 counties across portions of north-central Illinois, including Will County, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Ottawa and Galesburg.

He was retained in 2010, with 338,520 "yes" votes, or 65.88 percent of the total vote.

During this election season, like past years, Kilbride’s campaign committee has been funded largely by plaintiff law firms as well as education and labor unions.

He has also received backing from prominent Republicans, including ex-Gov. Jim Thompson shortly before his death and Dan Webb, a former U.S. Attorney in Chicago.

In an interview with Capitol News Illinois in October, Kilbride said the politicization of the court is not something he started.

“There would be no contributions at all if the other side were not attacking me,” he said.