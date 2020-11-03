Illinois saying no to Pritzker's 'fair tax' measure, with 54% of precincts reporting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — With a little more than half of precincts reporting, Illinois appears to be rejecting a graduated income tax.

The measure had 1,533,253 no votes, or 52%, to 1,429,890 yes votes, or 48% with 54% of precincts reporting.

The measure would switch from a flat tax to a graduated income tax that takes a larger percentage from wealthy residents.

The switch would give Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and lawmakers a roadmap to paying down the state's billions of dollars in debt.

The question on the ballot would amend the Illinois Constitution, which requires that income be taxed at a flat rate. It's currently at 4.95% for individual payers. Pritzker campaigned on switching to a graduated rate, contending he could raise $3 billion extra a year while not imposing higher taxes on 97% of taxpayers. The federal government and 32 other states use a graduated structure.

Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60%, of all who vote on the question.