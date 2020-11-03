Democrats hold onto Rock Island County board seats

Rock Island County board members had seven contested races on the Nov. 3 ballot, with Democrats keeping their majority on the 25-member board.
Kinney said there were some minor problems on election night.
"It was nothing we couldn't handle, but some are pretty stressful," Kinney said. "I feel like I haven't slept for a week. Monday night we were here until 9 p.m. because the line stretched out around the block. My staff stepped up and faced many new challenges due to COVID-19 and the number of mail-in ballots."
A majority of registered voters — 74.4% — voted, for a total of 67,269 ballots cast. Kinney said the county received 42,000 early votes by mail and in person. Pre-election votes, including mail-in ballots were included in vote totals just before midnight.
According to official results:
District 7: Democrat Carla Enburg defeated Republican write-in candidate Robert Reagan with 96% of the vote with two of the four precincts reporting. Reagan was the incumbent, but did not get his name on the ballot in time and possibly as a result, lost the election.
District 8: Republican candidate Sharon Diekman is projected to defeat Democratic incumbent Brian Vyncke, who is also board vice-chairman, by winning 56% to 44% of the vote, with all precincts reporting.
District 9: Republican candidate Mark Lundahl is projected to defeat Democratic incumbent Jeff Deppe, who serves as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee. Lundahl captured 62% of the vote, with 38% for Deppe.
District 13: Democrat Richard "Quijas" Brunk, who is board chairman, was projected to defeat Republican Arsenio Moreno by 60 votes with 75% of the votes counted.
"I think it shows the voters in the District see the value in some of the decisions the board has been making and in facing tough challenges," Brunk said Tuesday night.
District 16: Republican candidate Jim Uribe was leading Democratic incumbent Kai Swanson with 75% of precincts reporting. Uribe has 53% of the vote to 47% for Swanson, who also serves as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission.
District 17: Democratic incumbent Ed Langdon and his Republican opponent, Edward Mickey Clark, are tied with 146 votes each, with 50% of precincts reporting.
Clark, 52, passed away unexpectedly in Iowa City July 1, but his name remained on the ballot when county Republicans failed to certify a new candidate by the late-August deadline. There was no primary opponent to take Clark's place. In the event Clark wins, County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk will appoint a Republican to fill the seat.
District 24: Democrat Drew Clevenger defeated Republican write-in candidate Chase Schwigen to win the seat held by Republican Ron Oelke, who decided not to run for re-election. At publication time with only 50% of votes counted, Schwigen had one vote to his name.
The new county board terms begin Dec. 1.
