East Moline Correctional Center has a COVID-19 outbreak. An inmate alleges protocols aren't being followed

"A new swab is used for each COVID-19 test that is administered; swabs are never reused. To manage the outbreak at East Moline, the department is utilizing point prevalence testing in asymptomatic and potentially exposed offenders. As part of this surveillance, offenders who test negative are retested seven days later."

Hess said staff are closely monitoring all men in custody to ensure their health and safety and temperatures are checked twice daily.

In mid-March, the prison stopped allowing visitors and stopped receiving transfers of inmates from other facilities in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. Inmates were stopped from eating together and exercising in the outdoor yard. Banuelos said meals were initially being delivered by correctional officers to cells, but when he was moved to the COVID-19 positive unit, other sick inmates were delivering food to him and the others.

Banuelos said the only medical care he was receiving was Tylenol and getting his temperature taken. Until the COVID-19 diagnosis, he was in his own cell. Banuelos has a medical order for a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine to help with sleep apnea. The machine is loud when in use and requires distilled water for proper use.