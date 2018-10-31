Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey smiles after Washington Elementary School principal Brian Prybil gives her a school t-shirt after her performance Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Moline. Harvey lost her residual hearing when she was 18 years old due to a neurological connective tissue disorder but continued with her music career including a stint on "America’s Got Talent" last year.
Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey smiles after Washington Elementary School principal Brian Prybil gives her a school t-shirt after her performance Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Moline. Harvey lost her residual hearing when she was 18 years old due to a neurological connective tissue disorder but continued with her music career including a stint on "America’s Got Talent" last year.
MOLINE – Mandy Harvey is a perfect example of perseverance.
The 30-year-old singer/songwriter from Tampa, Fla., who was born with perfect pitch and was a high-school choir standout, lost her hearing at 18, due to a neurological connective-tissue disorder.
But she didn't give up on her love of music, and has made a living at it since 2008 – gaining national fame last year by winning the “America's Got Talent” Golden Buzzer Award, and a standing ovation after performing her original song “Try.”
“I never had a dream of going on television,” Harvey told K-5 students Tuesday at Washington School in Moline, part of her weeklong residency in the Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series. She grew up shy.
“I found music as a way to express myself. For me, it became my whole world,” she said. “In the choir, we were working together as a team to make something beautiful.”
A vocal music education major at Colorado State University, Harvey left school after losing her hearing. She became a regular performer at Jay’s Bistro in Fort Collins and then gave concerts at Dazzle Jazz Lounge in Denver, one of the top jazz venues in the world.
“I found a way to do music again. It's been a lot of work, but it's been very much worth it,” Harvey told the kids. “I want to make people happy; want to make people smile; want to encourage people.”
“After I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than give up,” she told the “America's Got Talent” judges in the 12th-season finals (including Simon Cowell), and that video, where she sang “Try,” has been viewed more than 30 million times on YouTube.
Accompanying herself on ukulele, she sang “Try” Tuesday afternoon, which includes the lyrics, “I know the only thing in my way is me.”
“I want my whole like to be dedicated to encouraging other people,” Harvey said. “Everybody is dealing with something at home.”
She also sang accompanied only by her keyboard player, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” before which she taught students to use sign language for the title. She signed all the words as she sang it, with most all the kids imitating her. Its famous lyrics include the line, “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true,” and some school staff could be seen wiping away tears.
In between singing, Harvey answered many student questions, through an interpreter, who also signed words to her songs. The first query was why she performs barefoot.
“When I'm playing music, because I can't hear I have to feel the music,” Harvey said. “I can feel him playing on the piano on the floor, so that helps me to stay in time with the music.”
“Her background and her story is just incredible,” Washington's principal, Brian Prybil, said. “Kids were just so excited. The story of motivating kids, trying to encourage them, no matter what lies in their way. It's just awesome. By far, this is the best program we've had.”
School counselor Cindy Hanft said her inspiring message is: “I'm not done trying yet, and that's the growth mindset. We talk about empathy, compassion, even though the world gives you things that are not working out right now, that doesn't mean you can't move on.”
“Even though I didn't lose my hearing, what happened to me is just as traumatic, from my viewpoint,” she said of how some students look at their life. “We talked about how she could have just given up. It's perspective, empathy. It's compassion. We used this as a great learning tool.”
Harvey is an ambassador for No Barriers USA, traveling the country to heighten awareness, break down roadblocks, and challenge stereotypes.
The group was in Nepal in June, with 12 kids of varied special needs, her father, Joe Harvey, said before the talk. They hiked in the Himalayas, “showing them they can do more than they think they can,” he said. “The idea of No Barriers is 'What's within you is stronger than what's in your way'."
In 2017, Harvey published a memoir with co-author Mark Atteberry, “Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound.” She and her band will give a full-length public concert on Saturday in DeWitt.
