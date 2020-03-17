Davenport cancels Tuesday public meeting, mulling options for city council meetings

Davenport is cancelling its management update meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and searching for "suitable alternatives" to upcoming City Council meetings in light of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold's Tuesday morning prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people at all locations and venues.

The public health disaster emergency took effect noon Tuesday.

The decision to cancel Tuesday's meeting comes the day after Davenport advised all public bodies to postpone non-essential meetings four weeks.

City Council's agenda includes a time-sensitive item for the sale and issuance of up to $51.2 million in general obligation corporate and refunding bonds for the FY20 Capital Improvement Program. The bond sale date is scheduled for March 25, according to public documents.

It's unclear if deadlines will change in light of national, society-wide closures and postponements.