An East Moline woman is accused of stabbing a man and vandalizing his vehicle.
Diamond D. Hawthorne, 20, faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal damage to property, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities accuse Hawthorne of stabbing the man in the back with a knife on Aug. 2, having his vehicle without his permission and spray painting that vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.
Hawthorne, authorities allege, also poured sugar in the Equinox’s gas tank.
The man received a puncture wound in his right shoulder blade from the stabbing, records state.
The Silvis Police Department investigated the incident and said it happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court. Investigators think the encounter began as an argument between Hawthorne and the man.
As of Wednesday, Hawthorne’s bail has been set at $50,000 and she would have to post a $5,000 bond to be released, records state. If released, a condition of her bond is no contact with the man she is accused of stabbing.
Hawthorne’s next court date has been set for Aug. 16.
