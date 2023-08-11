Rock Island County prosecutors have accused a man of battering and sexually abusing a teen.

John C. Anderson, 78, of Silvis, faces a count of aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse, according to county court records. Underlying the charges are allegations that Anderson touched the teen’s genitalia and buttocks. Prosecutors allege he did so over the teen’s clothing.

The encounter happened on Aug. 2 in the 300 block of 2nd Street in Silvis, records state.

Anderson’s bail has been set at $30,000. To be released, he would have to post a $3,000 bond and avoid contact with the juvenile he is accused of touching.

His next court date has been set for Aug. 22, records state.