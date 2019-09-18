A Moline man was held without bond Wednesday in Scott County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent, according to Scott County records.
Raphael Toney, 64, of 827 18th Ave., Apt. 22, faces charges in connection with a July 13 heroin-overdose death at 11325 140th St., Lot 9, Davenport, where deputies responded about 4 p.m. that day. The deceased was in possession of heroin and a syringe.
Based on follow-up interviews, cell-phone search warrants and surveillance, Toney was identified as the person who sold heroin to the victim in the early hours of July 13 in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
On Tuesday, Toney was arrested in Moline based off a crack-cocaine distribution investigation, and was interviewed about the July 13 death. During a post-Miranda interview, Toney admitted he sold $100 of heroin to the victim on July 13 in Davenport.
The autopsy report showed heroin and cocaine in the victim’s system.
Toney's first appearance in court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Scott County Jail records.