A man wanted for murder in Des Moines and for probation violation in Polk County was picked up early Sunday morning for armed robbery in Davenport.
Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 20, of Davenport, was picked up in the 200 block of Brady Street Sunday morning at 1:54 a.m., according to Davenport Police.
The suspect left the area in a gold colored Chevrolet Malibu which officers located at 321 Division St. a short time later. The suspect, who was identified as Stallings, was located inside the vehicle with evidence of the robbery. Stallings was charged with Robbery 1st degree from the incident at 200 Brady St.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:20 a.m.
Stallings' bail is listed in excess of $1 million at the Scott County Jail, where he is in custody. In Des Moines, there were two warrants for his arrest, one for first degree murder, the other for first-degree robbery.
He also is wanted in Polk County for failure to appear for probation on two counts of burglary, 2nd degree.