CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Wednesday to 14 years in prison for Class X felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The charge carried a 12-year minimum prison term.
Jewel Coulter, 30, will have to serve 75 percent of the 14 years according to truth-in-sentencing. He will also have three years mandatory supervised release and concurrent terms of three years for Class 4 obstruction of justice and Class 4 possession of cocaine.
Coulter was found guilty of having one pound and 14 ounces of methamphetamine in a July bench trial before Judge Norma Kauzlarich.
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick noted Coulter's criminal history composed of 10 misdemeanors, five traffic tickets and one felony. She said he had a history of failure to comply with terms of probation and failure to appear in court. She recommended a 25-year prison term.
After reading a letter from Coulter, Judge Norma Kauzlarich said she sympathized with what he'd gone through growing up, from bullying to a “most horrific thing about your sister, I cannot imagine.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Then I think about other people in front of me, people living in poverty, people who have suffered sexual abuses.”
The judge cited one person in particular who did not use such events to justify or excuse his behavior.
“He used it as a way to get out, and that's hard,” she said. “I think you make poor choices. I think you want to make good ones. In a few short years you'll be 40 and your youngest child will be 20.”
The judge said Coulter's history indicated his criminal activity was increasing. She doubted his portrayal of himself as having only a marijuana problem.
“Nobody has that quantity of methamphetamine,” she said. “You graduated to get to that point.”