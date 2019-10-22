{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged with a sex-related offense in Henry County Circuit Court.

Jaxiel Ramos, 21, was charged with Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse/force on Oct. 21. According to the charge, police say he pushed the female victim against the wall of a walk-in freezer and would not let her leave. Ramos allegedly touched the woman in sexual manner below the waist.

Ramos was arraigned on the charges by Judge Dana McReynolds on Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 28 and public defender Lance Camp was appointed to the case. Bond was set at $100,000.

Load comments