The woman charged in a fatal crash in Rock Island is being sued by the estate of the woman who died.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Brittany Griswold, 36, of Geneseo, on counts of aggravated driving under the influence, possessing a stolen vehicle and reckless homicide in the Aug. 8, 2021 collision that killed 49-year-old Cecilia (Ceci) Nache, of Rock Island.

The crash occurred just after midnight at 2311 78th Ave. W., Rock Island, police said.

Griswold is one of three defendants in a lawsuit filed on Aug. 4 on behalf of Nache’s estate, according to Rock Island County court records. Ashleigh S. Newmarker, the woman whose vehicle Griswold is accused of taking, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company are the other defendants.

The suit accuses Griswold and Newmarker of wrongful death and seeks damages in excess of $50,000. Nache has three children listed in the suit as her next of kin.

As of Thursday, Griswold, Newmarker and State Farm had not filed responses to the allegations in the suit. The next hearing date is set for Nov 16.

The civil allegations against Griswold

On Aug. 7, 2021, Griswold attended a party in or near Geneseo and became intoxicated, the suit states. Newmarker was at the same gathering.

At some point, Griswold took Newmarker’s 2017 GMC Sierra C1500, which was unlocked and had the keys inside, the suit states.

Just after midnight, Griswold crossed the center line and collided with Nache’s vehicle in Rock Island, causing fatal injuries to Nache, the suit states.

Under the wrongful death count, the plaintiff argues Griswold owed a duty to Nache to exercise ordinary care while operating the vehicle. The suit accuses Griswold of breaching that duty.

It also lists numerous potential breaches, including carelessly and negligently operating a motor vehicle and doing so while intoxicated. As a result of these failures, Nache died, the suit states.

Under the count of survival action, the plaintiff argues that, had Nache survived her injuries, she would have been entitled to seek civil damages because of the crash.

The suit states those damages are now being sought by Nache’s estate under the Illinois Survival Act.

Allegations against vehicle owner

Newmarker faces the same counts of wrongful death and survival action, the suit states.

She had a duty to Nache to exercise ordinary care in relation to her vehicle, including managing and safekeeping it, the suit states.

The plaintiff argues Newmarker failed in that responsibility in one or more of numerous ways, including failing to remove the keys and leaving the vehicle unlocked in a place accessible to the public.

As a result, Nache was fatally injured, the suit alleges.

As with Griswold, Nache could have pursued damages against Newmarker had she lived, and the estate now pursues them in her place.

The allegations against State Farm

Nache had uninsured/underinsured automobile coverage through State Farm when the collision occurred, the suit states. Neither Griswold nor Newmarker have adequate insurance or assets to compensate the plaintiff.

Nache’s estate seeks compensation from State Farm via Nache’s policy for the damages that will exceed Griswold’s and Newmarker’s insurance policy limits, the suit states.

Griswold’s criminal case

Proceedings against Griswold were ongoing as of Thursday, court records state, and she remained free on her own recognizance.

The next hearing in her criminal case has been set for Aug. 24.