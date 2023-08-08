East Moline police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing early Saturday.

Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said there is a warrant issued for Kenneth J. Steele, 34, of Colona.

Steele is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Ramsey said that at 12:39 a.m. Friday, East Moline officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of 15th Avenue to investigate the report of a stabbing.

A 37-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening knife wound to his back, he said.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, a warrant was issued for Steele’s arrest.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Steele is ordered to report to the Rock Island County Jail on Aug. 14 to be transported to the Illinois Department of Corrections to begin a 4-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams. In accordance with a plea agreement two other counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams were dropped.

Steele’s bond in the connection with the stabbing incident is set at $30,000, or 10%.

Ramsey said Steele should be considered armed and dangerous.

Silvis and Moline police departments assisted in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”