CAMBRIDGE — State troopers arrested two California men Tuesday on drug-related charges.
Daniel E. Gutierrez-Hildalgo, 23, of North Shore, and Jose Cruz-Espinoza, 24, of Meca, were charged with two counts Class X felony controlled substance trafficking, two counts Class X felony possession with intent to deliver, one count Class 1 felony possession of heroin and one count Class 1 felony possession of cocaine.
You have free articles remaining.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich arraigned the pair on Wednesday, setting bond at $500,000. They were found to be indigent and the public defender's office was appointed. Preliminary hearings were set for Nov. 4.