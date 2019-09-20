CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man entered a negotiated plea to a methamphetamine-related crime and was sentenced to seven years in prison in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.
Ronald L. Potter, 33, will also have two years of mandatory supervised release. He entered the guilty plea to Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine, 15 to 100 grams. According to the factual basis for the charge, Potter was pulled over by Sheriff's Deputy Calib Ingle on March 5 and a bag containing a crystal-like substance was found in the vehicle. It was sent to the state police forensic lab where it was determined to contain 15.8 grams of methamphetamine and two-tenths gram of cocaine.
On May 23, the Kewanee street crimes unit conducted a controlled purchase using a confidential source supplied with $50 of official advance funds. The source returned from a meeting with Potter with a small plastic baggie that was believed to have been methamphetamine.
He also received a concurrent four-year sentence for Class 3 felony distribution of a look-alike substance and a concurrent three-year sentence for Class 4 possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich accepted the plea agreement and found that Potter qualified for a 100 percent waiver of court assessments. She warned him that according to a 'three strikes and you're out' law, another Class 2 felony or greater offense would result in a mandatory sentence of six to 30 years and in some cases a life sentence.
“You're teetering on the edge,” she said.