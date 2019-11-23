PORT BYRON — Let's shed a few housekeeping details.
Principal Rick Dwyer runs a great ship at Riverdale High School. The students and staff are gracious beyond belief. Dwyer, a top-notch football defensive coordinator in his time at Pekin High, attacks each day wanting nothing but the best for his students, his staff and the parents his school serves.
I have a soft spot for Riverdale in that I'm a huge fan of Jay Hatch, the Riverdale girls' basketball coach; Alex Kelly, the boys' basketball coach; science teacher Haley Bugos; and Guy Dierikx, the school's athletic director and football coach. Bugos, young and gifted, had the world's best teaching — and life — role model in her mother, Marna.
Riverdale High School is first-rate on all fronts.
MY LUNCHMATES
I struck gold with my lunchtime Fantastic Four.
They were thoughtful, had great insight and have a grasp on the world around them. For 30 minutes, they offered refreshing and open dialogue about life as they see it.
The fantastic four:
- Jacob Lyons: Lyons is a member of the soccer and track teams and plans to continue his education at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville or the University of Arizona. Sadly, Lyons is moving back — after several years in Port Byron — to the St. Louis area in about six weeks.
- Sophia Swift: Swift is a National Honor Society officer, the Pep Club president, a member of Student Council and an FCA Leader. She will be attending the University of Iowa or Monmouth College, with an eye on biology and with hopes of becoming a OBGYN, specializing in the neo-natal side.
- Audrey Graham: Graham is a member of the golf team and Spanish Club. She plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in political science. Graham has her sights set on becoming an attorney. She'd be a great one.
- Addison Gelande: Gelande is a member of the softball team, National Honor Society and is the Pep Club social chairman. She is going to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College, located at Milwaukee, with hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
WHEELS
- Lyons drives a 2012 Suburu Legacy, with over 100,000 miles. ''Nothing special other than it's really reliable,'' he said.
- Swift rolls in a 2014 Nissan Altima, with a whopping 316,000 miles, easily outdistancing any other ride along Cafeteria Confidential's path. "It was my mom's car, and she drives for work everyday,'' Swift says. "It runs great, and I'm lucky to have it.''
- Graham drives a 2009 Toyota Camry with 140,00 miles, and says it's working fine. "Just good, nothing special,'' she said.
- Gelande says her 2004 Ford Taurus was in solid working order until a friend backed into it. She refused to throw the culprit under the bus but did day her father might be the principal at Riverdale High School. 'No names,'' Gelande said.
FOOD
The turkey and mashed potatoes were off-the-charts and a huge lunchtime winner at Riverdale. It gets four slices because we cannot give it five. Wow!
''It's why you see such a long line,'' Dwyer said of the offering that came with cranberry sauce and a mashed yam or sweet potato offering.
"Literally one of the best days of the year food-wise,'' Lyons said after finishing off his turkey and mashed combo. "Everybody loves it.''
Graham played lunch close to the vest, eating a brought-from-home peanut butter and jelly sandwich, some veggie sticks and a banana. "Same thing everyday,'' she said. "I trust it. No Gatorade today.''
Gelande munched on carrots and a veggie burger, while Swift went strictly fresh veggies, but not by her choice.
"Someone cut in front of me and got the last veggie patty,'' she said. "I'm a vegetarian and of course that happens to me.''
Gelande gave the veggie option a thumbs up, but the turkey and mashed potatoes combo was a huge lunchroom hit.
TODAY AND TOMMOROW
All four of my lunch partners said if you don't go looking for high school drama, it won't find you. Especially at Riverdale.
You have free articles remaining.
"There's just no time for it,'' Gelande said, getting a nod from Graham, who said her goal of becoming an attorney, is to provide a voice and stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves.
Graham, like her lunchmates, is a forward thinker. She said if she cannot find her way to becoming an attorney, she would love to take a shot at political life.
"I'd love to be part of change, to be someone that doesn't give into corruption and not be a pawn to big business,'' she said. "To embrace the role of someone who cares about those they serve, that I think would be great. It's not about personal gain, it's about representing everyone. Many have lost sight of that.''
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
When asked if there was a difference-maker at Riverdale, the Fantastic Four responded immediately. "Mr (Jim) Campbell is the one,'' Gelande said, drawing approval from Swift, Graham and Lyons.
"Just an amazing person and the best teacher out there,'' Swift said of Campbell, who teaches chemistry and physics. "He is a huge resource, the one we all turn to. He leads Scholastic Bowl and he emcees everything.''
Lyons says he will have a grasp on the next level thanks to Campbell.
"His classes prepare you for college,'' said Lyons, who is undecided on a career path. "I'm not going to sell anyone short because we have great teachers here, but Mr. Campbell stands out. I hope every school has a Mr. Campbell, the one teacher that prepares you for the next level. He deserves a shout-out for all he does for us.''
IMPEACHMENT ATTEMPT
"It scares me on two fronts,'' Swift said of the Democrat-inspired impeachment hearings. "Did President (Donald) Trump do something illegal? We have discussed this in class and it looks — from my perspective — like he did. Why would he violate the trust of the American people? Because you are the President you can do whatever you want to do, even if you are breaking the law? I believe he has lost the trust of the people.''
Graham wondered aloud if the move by Democrats to impeach President Trump isn't an election stunt in hopes of winning favor for those Democrats wanting to be president.
"That thought has crossed the minds of many,'' Graham said of the theory that Democrats are attempting to gain favor for the 2020 election by attempting to impeach the president. "The situation lends itself to believe as much.''
FINAL THOUGHTS
- The Fantastic Four is worried about climate change and struggles mightily with those before them who have created an environmental mess that cannot be reversed.
Each said it is a hard subject to discuss — save for sitdowns with Mr. Campbell in class — because the minds of those from a different generation are closed on the subject. Gelande, Swift, Lyons and Graham are concerned abut the planet's future.
"It might be to late,'' Gelande said. "Steps can be taken, but it will be hard to reverse the damage generations have done.''
- I was taken with Lyons' appreciation of Mr. Campbell as someone he admired. Lyons spoke highly of his family and of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.
- Swift and Graham talked about the day-to-day efforts of their mothers and how hard they work. Swift would like the world to live by Ellen Degeneres' words: "Be kind to others.'' Graham loves how strong and independent her mother is.
- Gelande, an amazing planner when it comes to her thoughts, lauded her grandfather Paul Nitzel, for being a big part of her family's life. "He's turned some things around, and I think that's amazing,'' she said.
- Gelande's unique ability to patiently assess situations before her will serve her well in the world of physical therapy.
GREAT DAY
And just like that, the Fantastic Four was gone, onto the rest of its day, leaving me to enjoy a few final bites of my turkey and mashed potatoes.
Both were outstanding, just like lunch was with four amazing teens — in a special place — led by some amazing people.