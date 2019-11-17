BHC East Foundation awards $96,000+ in scholarships
The Black Hawk College East Foundation has awarded 100 scholarships totaling $96,702 to 70 East Campus students.
With additional scholarships being awarded in the spring, the foundation expects to exceed $110,000 in scholarship support for the 2019-20 academic year.
For a list of the scholarship recipients, visit www.bhc.edu/news.
Enjoy the Sounds of the Season at Dec. 6 lunch
Kick off the holidays Friday, Dec. 6, with the Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch, Sounds of the Season, at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island.
Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., the Davenport Central High School choir will entertain with live holiday music followed by seasonal door prizes.
Cost is $23. The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 2.
Lifelong Learner Lunches are designed for those age 55 and older, but learners of all ages are welcome.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Registration open for minimester, spring BHC classes
Registration is open for minimester and Spring 2020 classes.
Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 16, and spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
Because some classes fill quickly, students are encouraged to register early. New students are encouraged to work in person with a Black Hawk College advisor.
The Spring 2020 class schedule is available at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
For more information, call 309-796-5300.
Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered
Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.
Choose from:
• Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon
• Friday, Dec. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
BHC pumpkin auction raises $6,525 for Kewanee United Way
The Annual Stampede Auction of Champion Pumpkins at the college’s East Campus recently raised $6,525 for the Kewanee Area United Way.
Generous BHC students, employees and friends bought 14 lots that included fresh, floral, fabric and wooden pumpkins.
Pumpkins were evaluated by the Sophomore Livestock Judging Team, that gave all of the reasons to be the high bidder on each lot. Other team members were bid spotters.
The top bid was $1,200 from the BHC Livestock Judging Team.