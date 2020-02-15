You are the owner of this article.
Benefit to be held for Moline swimmer with inoperable brain stem tumor
Scout Troop #119 and the Moline Blue Martins will host a pancake breakfast for Moline swimmer Jay Akers on March 7 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline.

A Moline High School senior, Akers was diagnosed with an inoperable 4cm brain stem tumor on Jan. 27 and is undergoing six weeks of radiation in Iowa City to alleviate some of his symptoms.

"It's a heck of a thing for him to be going through," Scoutmaster Gary Pearsall said of Akers. "He's an Eagle Scout and a good kid."

For more information on the benefit, call Pearsall at 309-737-4983 or email icgp@prodigy.net.

