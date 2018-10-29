The nation’s defense relies on its reserves.
That was the message Monday from Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., who assumed command of the First Army during a 45-minute ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal.
Elected officials, including Quad-City mayors, legislators and their representatives, and family, friends and military representatives, attended the ceremony.
Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, acting commanding general, said James was “the right leader at the right time to lead the First Army. … First indeed. Freedom’s guardian.”
First Army is the U.S. Army Forces Command’s coordinating authority for Army Total Force Policy. It partners with Army National Guard and Army Reserves units throughout the continental United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to advise, assist and train their formations so they are ready to deploy as needed.
James took the podium and drew laughter seconds later when he said, “It couldn’t be a more beautiful day — chaplain, well done!”
He thanked the 399th Army Band out of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., “for the sound of victory.”
While he continued to speak, his tone grew more serious.
“It’s clear to me how important this great formation is as we continue to partner with our component teammates and generate combat-ready forces that are prepared to fight and win in a complex world,” he said.
“The reality is this: The Army absolutely cannot complete its primary mission to fight and win our nation’s wars without leveraging the unique capabilities of both our components, active and reserve.”
He mentioned challenges, including ongoing funding issues and force reductions that mean “The lion’s share of the Army’s combat support (is) residing in the reserve component,” he said, an “ever-growing reliance on a reserve component for the nation’s defense.
“We no longer have the luxury of training up our reserve component once some catastrophic event has occurred,” James said. “Our new normal is that we must always stand ready.”
James, who has been in the Quad-Cities for two weeks, spoke briefly with the media after the ceremony.
“The operational environment is very complex in the world. We just don’t have enough soldiers … to be able to support our mission across the planet. In order to do that, we have to leverage the reserve component to be able to do so.
“We’re constantly mobilizing these forces to support in Iraq and Afghanistan and other places across the world where we’re needed in order to protect our interests and also to protect our country.
He just left Korea, where he spent a year. “They have antiquated equipment, but they have some advanced technologies that we have to be concerned about and be ready for.”
He said he had heard great things about the Quad-Cities from people he knows who had served here before. “The community wraps their arms around this island,” he said.