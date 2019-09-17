Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton, right, heads to first with a single on a softly hit ground ball, as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera is late tossing the ball to first during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game in St. Louis. The Nationals beat the Cardinals 6-2. In another game that ended at Dispatch-Argus deadline, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cubs 4-2. The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins were tied at 5 in the middle of the 10th. See QCOnline for complete stories on all three games.