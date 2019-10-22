Nationals facing raucous crowd in Houston 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Fans cheer Tuesday during Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Houston. The Nationals were leading 5-4 through eight innings when The Dispatch-Argus went to press. Associated Press Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Coal Valley seeks to ban sale of cannabis in city limits Feds: Moline Osaka workers have been paid IHSA: Moline football must forfeit win over Rock Island for ineligible player 'Our future is very, very bright': IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters opens in Moline Richard “Rich” Mueting View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? Print Ads Office JONES AUCTION - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Sharp's Heating & Air Conditioning 99 Monson Road, Foster, KY 41043 1-606-747-5982 Creative IL PRESS ADV-IDEA - Ad from 2019-10-18 Oct 18, 2019 SVN Accelerated Sales 6615 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 1-217-398-1111 Website Service HOLIDAY VACATIONS - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Office GULLIVERS TRAVEL - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Gulliver's Travel 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806 1-563-386-4400 Website Sale CENTURY 21 CORNELIS SIMPS - Ad from 2019-10-18 Oct 18, 2019 Century 21 Cornelis Simps 1440 12TH ST, MOLINE, IL 61265 309-764-7413 Other FAMILY RESOURCES - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Sale KELLER WILLIAMS - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Keller Williams Realty Greater Quad Cities Lisa DeLoose 1225 E RIVER DRIVE, STE. 110, DAVENPORT, IA 52803 1-309-314-2499 Website Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLL - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Service COLONA, CITY OF - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Cincode Mayo 1-563-506-5995 Other RIC Regional Office of Education - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Ric Regional Office of Education 3430 AVENUE OF THE CITIES, Moline, IL 61265 309-736-1111