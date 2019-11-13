Several local Illinois senior athletes offered the most important signature in their life Wednesday on national Letter of Intent day.
Here is a look at those we know of from Illinois high schools who made their collegiate decisions and what they think about the day:
Geneseo
Ava Bieneman, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, softball: "I decided as a sophomore because it just felt right and I was comfortable. I'm glad that it is finally official because that was such a long wait. This just makes me feel so much better about my decision."
Bailey Mitchell, Quincy University, softball: "I am relieved and super-excited that this step is over. I love the atmosphere in town and the school. It is a small school where I will be comfortable and we have a coach who is a great coach and person."
Isaiah Rivera, Colorado State, basketball: "It is going to be crazy. It is hard to explain. I've worked my whole life for this and putting that pen to the paper completes the first step on the next part of my basketball life."
Moline
Kayla DePoorter, Western Illinois University, softball: "I can't contain my excitement to be able to not only continue my academics at Western but to continue my athletic career. It's such a great feeling to know that I am going to be involved with such an amazing program and I can't wait to start my journey there. WIU felt like my home the second I stepped on campus. I am so very thankful for this opportunity and I can't wait to be a Leatherneck."
Maddie Peterson, Bradley University, volleyball: "I'm just super excited to sign. I've been playing volleyball for years and now it's like all the hard work is paying off. Seeing Carlee (Camlin, Rock Island grad and Bradley freshman volleyball player) play also makes me super excited. It's amazing because she has also improved so much. I'm excited to go to Bradley and contribute all I can in whatever way, and just to learn as much as I can about the game."
Greta Specht, Quincy University, softball: "I've know this is where I wanted to go a long time ago from the first time I went to softball camp. I love the program and the college and community are just great. This signing is really exciting and also very nerve wracking."
Kayla Veto, Upper Iowa University, volleyball: "The campus and the distance were really important to me. It is far enough away to be on my own, but close enough for my family to come see me play. The coaches and players were great to be around when I came for a visit. The team is ranked No. 21 in Division II. I'm very emotional about signing."
Orion
Mackenzie Grafton, Lewis University, volleyball: "I fell in love with the campus and the people. It is close enough to home that I can get home if I need to but far enough away to not want to be going home all the time. This is what I have wanted since I first started playing, I wanted to be a college volleyball player. I'm really excited to start this new journey."
Sarah Jacobsen, Illinois State University, volleyball: "I'm just super excited to finally sign. I made my decision in my junior year and it is so relieving to finally have it here. There are three hitters coming in next year and we will be working together to fit into the system. I'm a smaller outside hitter, but that doesn't matter because they think I fit in."
Rock Island
Vincent Esposito, University of Illinois-Springfield, baseball: "I picked Springfield because they have a good program, they really wanted me, they have a new turf infield and they are upgrading the entire athletic facility. It's an active campus and it is allowing me to fulfill my wish to become a college baseball player. Signing (Wednesday) is a really cool feeling and fuels my senioritis a little more."
Solomon Gustafson, Quincy University, basketball: "I had never really thought much about national signing day until I started hearing about some guys who went through it and how exciting it was. Now, it's hard for me to believe that will be me (Wednesday). I'm excited to go to Quincy next year and I'm signing with zero regrets."