Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year.
Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5), 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
"It wasn't something I thought about, but for a month or two months the media has been talking about it," Delle Donne said of the 50-40-90 club. "I kind of knew what was happening. I'm happy I will go down in history for this. it's really hard to accomplish and I appreciate all the hard work that went into it."
The 6-foot-5 Delle Donne was selected by the 14-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll. Delle Donne received 12 votes.
Mystics coach Mike Thibault was voted the AP coach of the year.
Napheesa Collier edged Arike Ogunbowale for rookie of the year honors. Minnesota's rookie received eight of the votes; Ogunbowale the other six.
Other award winners include Seattle's Natasha Howard, the defensive player of the year; Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby as the sixth woman of the year; Dallas' Isabelle Harrison as comeback player of the year and Phoenix's Leilani Mitchell as most improved player. All are first-time winners.
Delle Donne also headlined the AP All-WNBA team. She was joined by Brittney Griner of Phoenix, Chelsea Gray of Los Angeles, Courtney Vandersloot of Chicago and Jonquel Jones of Connecticut. The second team includes Howard, Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike, Las Vegas' Liz Cambage, Chicago's Diamond DeShields and Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner.
NCAA
California college athlete 'fair pay' bill goes to governor: Athletes at California colleges could hire agents and sign endorsement deals under a bill the state Legislature sent to the governor Wednesday, setting up a potential confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of powerhouse programs such as USC, UCLA and Stanford.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has not said whether he will sign the bill. But the NCAA Board Of Governors is already urging him not to, warning that if he does California colleges and universities would eventually be banned from NCAA competitions because of their "unfair recruiting advantage."
NHL
Bruins extend Cassidy's contract: The Boston Bruins have signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding him for the team's trip to the Stanley Cup Final in just his second full season on the bench.
General manager Don Sweeney announced the extension Wednesday, a day before training camp begins. How many seasons the extension covers was not disclosed, though Cassidy reportedly had one-year left on his previous contract. He is 117-74 as the Bruins coach, leading Boston to back-to-back 100-point seasons. The Bruins reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-1.
The 54-year-old former defenseman played 36 games over six seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. He had a 47-53-9 record in his first head coaching stint, with the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, before he was fired 25 games into his second season.
COPS & COURTS
Counterfeit NBA championship rings seized: Twenty-eight counterfeit NBA championship rings have been seized by federal authorities at Los Angeles International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the rings were in a wooden box shipped from China with a final destination in Arizona.
Investigators suspect the intent was to sell the phony rings as a collection.
Inspectors confirmed the rings were fake and in violation of trademarks for the NBA and several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.
No arrests were immediately announced.
Officials say if the rings were real, the collection could be worth more than $550,000.
Ex-NFL player, doctor arrested in opioid case: A former NFL football player and a Georgia doctor face charges of illegally distributing prescription drugs, including opioids.
Former New Orleans Saints player Sedrick Hodge sold oxycodone pills in Cartersville, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Hodge, 40, is accused of illegal distribution of controlled substances, among other charges.
Dr. Victor Hanson, 86, faces 14 counts of illegal drug distribution involving prescriptions that included powerful opioid painkillers, prosecutors said.
Two other suspects also face charges.
Hanson lives in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven and operated a weight loss clinic in nearby Sandy Springs. He issued "numerous illegitimate prescriptions for drugs, including powerful opioid painkillers," U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said in a statement Wednesday. "While Hanson prescribed these drugs without a legitimate medical purpose, Sedrick Hodge and other associates allegedly sold these drugs in communities like Cartersville."
The doctor accepted only cash or checks for the drugs, and Hodge then sold them on the street for cash, prosecutors wrote in the indictment. The drugs included oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam and others, prosecutors said.
Lawyers for Hodge didn't immediately respond Wednesday to calls and emails requesting comment. It wasn't known whether the others have lawyers yet.
Hodge, a linebacker who played at the University of North Carolina, was drafted by the Saints in 2001. He spent all five of his NFL seasons in New Orleans, appearing in 63 games and starting 43. He signed with Miami as a free agent in 2006, but was cut before the regular season began.
This case is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's Operation SCOPE, an acronym for Strategically Combatting Opioids through Prosecution and Enforcement, according to prosecutors. It is aimed at fighting the nation's opioid crisis by cracking down on physicians and dealers.
The opioid crisis is the "deadliest drug epidemic in American history," the U.S. Department of Justice said in its recent budget request. President Donald Trump has declared it a National Public Health Emergency.
Opioid overdoses claimed the lives of about 400,000 Americans from 1999-2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
OLYMPICS
SKorea asks IOC to ban 'rising sun' flag: South Korea has formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese "rising sun" flag at next year's Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of Japan's brutal wartime past and comparing it with the Nazi swastika.
South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday said it sent a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach expressing "deep disappointment and concern" over Japanese plans to allow the flag in stadiums and other facilities during the 2020 Olympics.
South Korean Olympic officials last month urged the local organizing committee to ban the flag, but Tokyo organizers responded by saying it was widely used in Japan, was not considered a political statement and "it is not viewed as a prohibited item."
The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many South Koreans, who still harbor animosity over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The ministry said in its letter to Bach, it described the flag as an unmistakable political symbol that's embraced by Japanese rightwing protesters who vent anger toward Koreans and other foreigners. It said the flag recalls "historic scars and pain" for the people of South Korea, China and other Asian countries that experienced Japan's wartime military aggression, similar to how the "(swastika) reminds Europeans of the nightmare of World War II."
The ministry said it also pointed out that FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has banned the flag in international matches.
"Furthermore, we emphasized that the use of the rising sun flag during the Tokyo Olympics would be a direct violation of the Olympic spirit promoting world peace and love for humanity, and that the IOC should have the Tokyo organizing committee withdraw its (current) stance on the flag and prepare strict measures to prevent it from being brought to stadiums," the ministry said.
Tokyo's Olympic organizing committee didn't immediately react to South Korea's request to the IOC to ban the flag at the games.
The IOC confirmed it received the Korean request, and said "sports stadiums should be free of any political demonstration."
"When concerns arise at Games time we look at them on a case by case basis," the Olympic body said in a statement.