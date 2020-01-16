NATIONAL BRIEFS: Warrant issued for Beckham after video shows butt swat

A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.
The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.
"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with authorities to appropriately address the situation.''
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a "burn mark" just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham. LSU has acknowledged contacting officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.
LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out "novelty bills" to players after LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said earlier this week.
"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position," Bonnette said.
Beckham, who is from New Orleans, had an interesting first season with the Browns, who acquired him in March from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade.
The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler skipped most of the team's preseason training camp and his absence may have contributed to him seeming to be out of sync with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Beckham played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery. Despite not being completely healthy, he still played in all 16 games and finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards. However, he had just four touchdowns, his fewest in a full season.
The flashy wide receiver was fined by the NFL for wearing an expensive watch during a game and was asked by officials to change his helmet visor as well as cleats that did not conform to league rules.
Late in the season, as the Browns were falling from playoff contention, Beckham dismissed reports he was telling opposing players to "come get me" during games. Beckham said he had no intention of leaving the Browns and was committed to helping them win while playing alongside Jarvis Landry, his best friend and former college teammate.
49ers GM Lynch honored: San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch won the Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year award on Thursday. Lynch was honored for his role in helping transform the 49ers from a four-win season in 2018 to a 13-3 record this past season. San Francisco earned the top seed in the NFC for the first time since 1997 and is playing Green Bay in the NFC championship game on Sunday.
The Niners are just the sixth team to make the conference title game in the Super Bowl era a year after winning four or fewer games. Their nine-game improvement was the best in franchise history.
Lynch was hired along with coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and has played a part in rebuilding the franchise with trades for players such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders; the drafting of players Nick Bosa and George Kittle; and free agent signings such as Richard Sherman.
Lynch is the third 49ers executive to win the award since it was established in 1993. Carmen Policy won in 1994 and Trent Baalke in 2011.
Panthers tab Brady as OC: The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster a sagging offense like he did at LSU.
Carolina officially announced Thursday that Brady will be their new offensive coordinator after one year as LSU's passing game coordinator. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football after helping the Tigers to a 15-0 season and a national championship.
LSU finished first in the nation averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game on offense.
The 30-year-old Brady becomes the NFL's youngest active offensive coordinator.
"To win a national championship with all the hard work those players put in and to be able to call yourself a champion at the college level – that's something they can't take away from you," Brady told the team's website Thursday. "And now here I am in Charlotte representing the Panthers. It's hard to put into words. But I'm really excited for the future."
Behind Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow, the Tigers finished second in passing offense with 401.6 passing yards per game. Burrow completed 76.3% of his passes to lead the nation and set a new FBS single-season record with 60 passing touchdowns. Burrow's 65 total touchdowns are also an FBS record.
Burrow's passer rating of 202.0 set a new FBS single-season record, while his 5,671 yards yards passing tied for third all-time.
Before joining LSU, Brady spent two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
He helped the Saints win back-to-back division titles while finishing third in the NFL with 911 total points scored in those two seasons. With Brady on the staff, quarterback Drew Brees posted a cumulative passer rating of 109.5 over those two seasons, second-best in the NFL.
Before the Saints, Brady spent two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16. He started his coaching career at his alma mater William & Mary, coaching linebackers from 2013-14.
In Carolina, Brady inherits an offense with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Cam Newton is rehabbing from an foot injury, and his status with the team remains unclear. The Panthers can clear $19 million if they trade or release Newton.
TENNIS
Australian Open issues: Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to hold qualifying matches this week even though Melbourne's air quality was among the worst in the world because of smoke from wildfires devastating parts of the country.
The tournament has drawn criticism from players for contesting matches in conditions that led one, Dalila Jakupovic, to collapse to her knees while coughing heavily, and another, Bernard Tomic, to seek medical attention because of trouble breathing.
Tiley said Thursday the conditions were under a threshold set after Australian Open organizers consulted with with sports and medical experts, and scientists from the Environmental Protection Authority.
"Our medical team were satisfied with the conditions that the players were competing in, per all of the research and the data and the science that they have," Tiley said.
He said matches would have been stopped if medical staff at Melbourne Park decided it was too unhealthy to keep playing.
"Absolutely, we understand the anger, (but) a lot of it comes from the confusion and the complexity of understanding what goes on," Tiley said. "We've invited the players ... to come in at any time to have a conversation.
"If anyone at any time is feeling not well, we have a full medical team. We have a respiratory specialist on hand to deal with any of these issues."
Qualifying matches were delayed for an hour on Tuesday and two hours on Wednesday until smoke and haze from the regional wildfires cleared enough to allow play to proceed. Rain late Wednesday improved the air quality in Melbourne.
British player Liam Broady was critical Thursday of the playing conditions he dealt with Tuesday in a 6-3, 6-0 qualifying loss to 131st-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
"The more I think about the conditions we played in ... the more it boils my blood," Broady posted on Twitter. "We can't let this slide. The email we received yesterday from the ATP and (Australian Open) was a slap in the face, conditions were 'playable'. Were they healthy?"
Broady, who finished last year ranked No. 240, said people in Melbourne were advised to keep their pets indoors on the day he played, "and yet we were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?"
WNBA
League adds games: The WNBA season is expanding to a 36-game schedule and adding the Commissioner's Cup tournament the league announced Thursday. The league had a 34-game schedule since 2003. The season begins on May 15 and ends on Sept. 20.
Each team will play 10 Cup games during the season with the last one happening on July 10. The games will be the first home and road games against conference opponents. The championship is between the top team in each conference in Cup standings and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 14.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce a first-of-its-kind in-season tournament for our league and present more regular-season games on ABC, increasing the WNBA's national television exposure," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The Commissioner's Cup offers fans another competition through which to support their favorite teams and adds a new dimension to the season for our players and teams."
Starting in 2021, the prize money for the Commissioner's Cup and other in-season tournaments will be a minimum of $750,000.
"We aren't just adding games. We're kind of finding ways to garner new fans," players' union president Nneka Ogwumike said. "The new schedule and Commissioner's Cup will reflect the progress and innovation we've been discussing."
There will be a break in this year's schedule for the Tokyo Olympics from July 11 to Aug. 16.
Other schedule highlights include a WNBA Finals rematch between Washington and Connecticut on June 28.
New York will play its first game in its new home — Barclays Center — on May 17.
Former league MVP Breanna Stewart will make her return from an Achilles' tendon injury that sidelined her last year against Dallas on May 15.
COLLEGE
UConn's athletic deficit grows to $42M: The University of Connecticut reported the gap between revenue generated by its athletic division and the cost of running its sports programs increased by another $2 million last year to $42.3 million.
The school released its annual fiscal report to the NCAA on Wednesday. It indicated expenses at $80.9 million in 2019, about the same as 2018.
Athletic programs generated $38.6 million in revenue. The school made up the difference using a direct subsidy to athletics of $33.5 million and $8.8 million in student fees, according to the report.
The school's football program lost almost $13.3 million, generating just $3.3 million in revenue. Men's basketball lost $3.9 million. Women's basketball, a perennial power, had a deficit of almost $3.5 million.
UConn blamed the widening deficit on several factors, including declining conference and media licensing revenue, a decrease in ticket sales, along with rising costs. The school, which is in the process of moving most of its sports programs from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East, said it received about $4.2 million in conference revenue last year and just over $1 million in media rights revenue.
"The subsidized support increased largely due to a $1.4 million decrease in ticket sales and the renegotiated contract with Learfield IMG College (which owns the school's media and sponsorship rights), which remains a beneficial partnership for both parties," the statement said.
The school said it cut payroll costs by about $1 million and saw an increase in athletics-related donations to the school from $10.4 million to $14.4 million in the last fiscal year.
The school projects the deficit will remain about the same in 2020, but projects revenue will increase and costs such as travel expenses will decline with the change in conferences.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas, said this week the move should put the athletic program in a more fiscally competitive situation moving forward.
"We're currently not at a point where we're level with respect to our peers," he said. "We'd like to come back to the center of the distribution in that regard and we're optimistic we will do that through new revenue generation in particular as we get into the Big East and we begin to have TV revenue from that, that it will help shrink that amount of subsidy that we have."