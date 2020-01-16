NATIONAL BRIEFS: Warrant issued for Beckham after video shows butt swat

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The tournament has drawn criticism from players for contesting matches in conditions that led one, Dalila Jakupovic, to collapse to her knees while coughing heavily, and another, Bernard Tomic, to seek medical attention because of trouble breathing.

Tiley said Thursday the conditions were under a threshold set after Australian Open organizers consulted with with sports and medical experts, and scientists from the Environmental Protection Authority.

"Our medical team were satisfied with the conditions that the players were competing in, per all of the research and the data and the science that they have," Tiley said.

He said matches would have been stopped if medical staff at Melbourne Park decided it was too unhealthy to keep playing.

"Absolutely, we understand the anger, (but) a lot of it comes from the confusion and the complexity of understanding what goes on," Tiley said. "We've invited the players ... to come in at any time to have a conversation.

"If anyone at any time is feeling not well, we have a full medical team. We have a respiratory specialist on hand to deal with any of these issues."