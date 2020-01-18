NATIONAL BRIEFS: Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case

A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a "burn mark" just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
"The security officer in the incident involving Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to drop the charge," the department's public information office said in an email.
Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said last week that initial information suggested that Beckham handed out "novelty bills" to players, but further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.'
The NCAA does not allow players to receive cash benefits while playing college football. Those rules are designed to prevent institutions from luring talent through the promise of direct or indirect payments.
Beckham, 27, starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.
The three-time Pro Bowler played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery. Despite not being completely healthy, he still played in all 16 games and finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards. However, he had just four touchdowns, his fewest in a full season.
The flashy wide receiver was fined by the NFL for wearing an expensive watch during a game and was asked by officials to change his helmet visor as well as cleats that did not conform to league rules.
Late in the season, as the Browns were falling from playoff contention, Beckham dismissed reports he was telling opposing players to "come get me" during games. Beckham said he had no intention of leaving the Browns and was committed to helping them win while playing alongside Jarvis Landry, his best friend and former college teammate.
COLLEGE
OSU doctor abuse investigation, suits have cost $9.8M: The investigation and related lawsuits about alleged sexual abuse decades ago by an Ohio State University team doctor have cost nearly $10 million so far, according to the school. The total was about $9.8 million as of December, school spokesman Benjamin Johnson said by email.
That figure is likely to grow as federal lawsuits against the university over its handling of the late Dr. Richard Strauss remain in mediation. About 350 men have sued Ohio State, alleging athletics and student health officials failed to stop the doctor despite knowing concerns about him during his two decades there.
Many of the men say they were fondled during medical exams. The law firm that investigated the allegations for the school concluded last year that the doctor abused athletes and other young men between 1979 and 1997 in his work at campus athletic facilities, the student health center and his off-campus men's clinic, and even at his home.
The school said it has learned of about 1,500 or more alleged instances of sexual misconduct by Strauss during that era.
The university has acknowledged that it failed back then to prevent and investigate the abuse. It has publicly apologized to anyone mistreated by Strauss and said it is committed to a "monetary resolution" in the matter.
Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since ex-athletes and other alumni began stepping forward with their allegations nearly two years ago.
The allegations have prompted the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights to review whether the university responded "promptly and equitably" to students' complaints.
The State Medical Board of Ohio is investigating whether other licensees failed to report concerns about Strauss during his tenure. After learning that credible evidence of misconduct by Strauss was ignored in a 1996 board investigation that was inexplicably closed, the board also has begun reviewing about 2,000 more old cases of alleged sexual misconduct or impropriety by doctors to check whether those were properly closed.
BASKETBALL
Basketball Hall closed for renovations: The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., is closing to the public for nearly two months in early February for the final phase of a $23 million renovation project.
Th interactive Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams will be fully redeveloped during the closure of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In addition, the second floor will be deconstructed for a full transformation, the hall said in a statement this week.
The renovation includes the refurbishment of the hall's dome, the addition of new technology and visitor experiences, a fully redesigned "High Above Center Court" experience, and a new Honors Ring.
The renovations are privately funded and are expected to be fully completed by June 1.
The Hall of Fame will be closed to visitors from Feb. 3 until March 25.