NATIONAL BRIEFS: Taylor leads Lefty by a shot at Pebble Beach

For his final act on a day filled with short-game magic, Phil Mickelson hit a full-swing flop shot over a bunker that landed in just the right spot on the 18th green at Pebble Beach that it rolled out to 4 feet from the cup.
Somehow, it didn't go in.
For a time Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it seemed everything did.
"It seemed like my short game was pretty good today," Mickelson said after a 5-under 67, that final birdie leaving him one shot behind Nick Taylor of Canada as Lefty goes for a record sixth title at Pebble.
Taylor had a cold start and a relatively quiet day at Spyglass Hill, away from all the hits and giggles around the celebrity rotation at Pebble Beach. He overcame two early bogeys with a 25-foot eagle putt on his 16th hole for a 69, and his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour. Taylor was at 17-under 198.
Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities combined during the Saturday show at Pebble.
He made the impossible look easy from a bunker behind the par-3 seventh green at Pebble Beach. He holed out from a bunker for birdie on the 13th and chipped in from 90 feet for birdie on the next hole.
In his post-round interview with CBS, he suggested hitting only nine greens wasn't all that bad because he kept missing in the right place that left him a good angle, the exception being the par-3 12th where he made his lone bogey. And then he abruptly ended the discourse.
"Actually, that's not true," Mickelson said. "I had some pretty good up-and-downs."
Topping the list was No. 7, the 110-yard hole down the hill toward the Pacific, the most picturesque hole at Pebble. It looked like a terror for Mickelson when his sand wedge went long and plugged into the back bunker.
"I was just trying to not make 5," Mickelson said. "I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great."
It splashed out of the sand so perfectly that it took a few hops in the rough before reaching the green, losing enough pace to trickle 2 feet away for a tap-in par. Even for Mickelson, it rates among his best.
"Yeah, it's No. 2 in my all-time greatest bunker shots," Mickelson said. "I made one in the final round at Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old 16th hole from under the lip, plugged, and I holed that one. This one didn't go in, but it was the second-best I've ever hit."
Taylor's best was a 3-wood onto the green at the par-5 seventh that led to eagle and assured he would have the lead. His only PGA Tour victory was just over five years ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his fourth start of his rookie season. He will be in the final group, his first time playing with Mickelson.
"It's going to be a new experience for that reason, if I am playing with him," Taylor said. "Obviously, if he makes a putt or great shot, the crowd's going to go wild. I've just got to do my own thing, try to block all that out. Easier said than done, without having to do it before, but I'll do the best I can."
This is a two-man show; however, Jason Day posted a 70 at Spyglass Hill and was only three shots behind at 14-under 201.
For others, it was a wasted opportunity.
Pebble Beach had more wind than earlier in the week, but still gentle enough that low scores were available. Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble, was in striking range and could manage only a 72, leaving him eight shots back. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 8 in the world, played the final six holes in 2 over for a 72 and was nine shots back.
Mickelson started with a pair of birdies. He took a share of the lead with a birdie on the par-5 sixth.
And then the fun began.
After his par save at No. 7, his long bunker shot from short of the eighth green rolled inches from the cup.
More trouble supposedly awaited on the 13th when his approach peeled into the left bunker. He raised both arms when that dropped for birdie. And on the par-5 14th, he made a mistake by not hitting his punch wedge hard enough. It came down the slope, off the green and back into the fairway. Mickelson's long chip from 90 feet banged into the pin and dropped for birdie.
"It was a really good day in saving shots and hitting shots," Mickelson said, "but I'm usually OK with a wedge."
Next up is a Sunday with plenty at stake for the leading three players.
Mickelson said earlier in the week he would not accept a special exemption for the U.S. Open if he needed one. A victory at Pebble — the 45th of his career — would go a long way toward solving that, moving him to around No. 40.
Taylor can validate his first win since his rookie season, an opposite-field event at the time. The Canadian has never been to the Masters and has played in only four majors, two as an amateur.
Day, meanwhile, is a former No. 1 who spent most of last year injured and frustrated. He has gone nearly two years since his last win, and was in danger of falling out of the top 50 if he didn't starting getting better results.
Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur postponed due to virus: The Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur has been postponed next week in Thailand because of the new virus from China.
That makes three golf events canceled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus that has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide and killed more than 700 — nearly all in China — since the first illness was reported in December.
The LPGA Tour previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for the first week of March in Hainan Island, China. The PGA Tour China Series moved its qualifier at the end of February from China to Singapore.
The Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur, organized by the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, was to be played next week at Siam Country Club. The winner receives exemptions to the Women's British Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
"The decision has been taken amid serious concerns for the safety of players and officials traveling during the current coronavirus outbreak," R&A chief Martin Slumbers said. "Our utmost priority is to ensure their safety, and the advice we have received in the last 24 hours is that we should not ask them to travel at this time."
Slumbers said the R&A would assist players with travel arrangements and hopes to reschedule the event later this year.
FOOTBALL
New XFL kicks off with entertaining debut in DC: The debut of the new XFL had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview.
The actual football was hit and miss. College national championship-winning former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was the biggest star on the field and took the microphone to address fans before the start of a brand-new football league.
"This is for the love of football," Jones said. "Enjoy."
Jones' D.C. Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 Saturday afternoon in the opener of the new XFL that provided plenty of entertainment in person and on TV. It's far too early to tell if the XFL can take a foothold where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football failed, but executives are willing to wait and see.
"For us, if the fans who attend and watch at home feel as though it was a good football game and they had a fun time either watching or being in this awesome venue with us, that's success," XFL chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack said. "We're taking a long term view in this. Success ultimately will not be measured in the first game or the first weekend or the first season."
The first weekend is a chance for football fans to catch a glimpse of some of the few players they might recognize. There's former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones with Dallas, former NFL QB Josh Johnson with San Diego and ex-Navy standout Keenan Reynolds playing for Seattle.
It's not the star power of the NFL, but billionaire Vince McMahon's latest venture is an attempt to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.
"Our expectation for this first season is for football fans to simply give us a look, give us a chance, sample us," Pollack said. "We understand that fandom is earned. It's not given. ... We think that if you love football, you're going to love the XFL."
In the league opener, a crowd of 17,163 almost filled up Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer's D.C. United. There was a buzz around the stadium in the hours before the XFL's debut, with cars lining up to enter parking lots and fans checking out a league-sponsored tailgate. Fans were already sporting Dragons and Defenders gear and queued up in long concession lines at halftime.
"I didn't have real expectations going into the game as far as what the experience was going to be like," Cardale Jones said. "If I did ... they would've been blown away."
The location of the first game made sense in the neighborhood of the NFL's Washington Redskins, who haven't won the Super Bowl since 1992 and have just one playoff victory in the past 20 seasons. Fan-made signs mocking the "Hail to the Redskins" slogan and asking Redskins owner Dan Snyder to sell the team were draped from a balcony at the 50-yard line.
The broadcast included in-game interviews with a kicker seconds after he missed a field goal attempt and a defender involved in a scrum that led to a penalty. Seattle's Dillon Day dropped an F-bomb that made it to the airwaves and went viral.
SOCCER
US women secures spot in Tokyo Olympics: Christen Press is on a tear with goals in her past six games, focused on the U.S. national team's next big task: the Olympics.
A longtime scoring threat, often as a spark off the bench, Press is making a case for a starting role with her latest outburst.
She is just the fifth U.S. woman to score in six straight games, joining Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers, April Heinrichs and Carli Lloyd. It's the longest such streak for the U.S. since Lloyd scored in seven straight in 2014.
Press says she's hasn't changed a thing.
"I think the way I approach football always, and it's been this way for a while, is just that my job is to strive to be my best when I'm on the field, and that's every training and every game," she said. "I'm happy to be helping the team and be on the field and doing what I love. It's as simple as that."
The United States is looking to become the first team to grab gold at the Olympics the year after winning the World Cup.
Four years ago in Brazil, the reigning World Cup champs looked unstoppable before they were knocked out by Sweden in the quarterfinals. It was the U.S. team's earliest ever Olympic exit.
"We have to let go of the World Cup and we have to go into this like, you know, this is our big tournament for the next three years. And so I think that that's a good lesson to have learned," Press said. "I think having a new staff in the transition presents different challenges. But, you know, all of our eyes and all of our focus are on bringing home the gold."
The United States qualified for the Tokyo Games on Friday night when it beat Mexico 4-0 in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Press scored the final goal, a well-executed chip shot in the 73rd minute.
Canada claimed the region's other Olympic berth with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Costa Rica.
With the Olympic spots secured, the United States will play Canada on Sunday in an essentially inconsequential title game. The U.S. has defeated Canada in the past three qualifying tournament finals.
Press has received more opportunities on the field as of late with the absence of Alex Morgan, who is on maternity leave. Morgan has said she's going to try to be back in time for Tokyo.
Press also gets to make her case for a new staff: Vlatko Andonovski took over as coach after Jill Ellis stepped down last fall.
Andonovski, former coach of Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League, is well aware of Press, who currently plays for the Utah Royals.
"She's doing very well, like you said she's on fire, but I've always thought she's a great player, it's not like she's just coming on fire now. Now she has more opportunity, "Andonovski said. "She's doing well and penetrating on the dribble and the goals that she's scored, I've seen Press score those goals in the league. I'm just glad she's doing it for the national team as well."
Press made her national team debut in 2013. She has 56 goals in 134 appearances. A standout at Stanford who won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation's best college player as a senior, Press went on to play for clubs in Sweden in addition to her stints in the NWSL.
She has played in two World Cups, and Tokyo will be her second Olympics.
"My mindset is always is that there's always more. So when people say `Oh, you're at the top of your game,' I don't really like that expression, because it implies that from here you go down," Press said. "What I want for myself and this team is to continue to ascend."