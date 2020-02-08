NATIONAL BRIEFS: Taylor leads Lefty by a shot at Pebble Beach

The first weekend is a chance for football fans to catch a glimpse of some of the few players they might recognize. There's former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones with Dallas, former NFL QB Josh Johnson with San Diego and ex-Navy standout Keenan Reynolds playing for Seattle.

It's not the star power of the NFL, but billionaire Vince McMahon's latest venture is an attempt to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

"Our expectation for this first season is for football fans to simply give us a look, give us a chance, sample us," Pollack said. "We understand that fandom is earned. It's not given. ... We think that if you love football, you're going to love the XFL."

In the league opener, a crowd of 17,163 almost filled up Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer's D.C. United. There was a buzz around the stadium in the hours before the XFL's debut, with cars lining up to enter parking lots and fans checking out a league-sponsored tailgate. Fans were already sporting Dragons and Defenders gear and queued up in long concession lines at halftime.

"I didn't have real expectations going into the game as far as what the experience was going to be like," Cardale Jones said. "If I did ... they would've been blown away."