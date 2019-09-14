Their final game at the World Cup had been over for several minutes, and every member of the U.S. team and coaching staff were still lingering together on the court.
They were ready to go home.
They just weren't ready to go their separate ways.
For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record.
And when it was over, as his players signed each other's jerseys in the locker room as souvenirs, U.S. coach Gregg Popovich insisted this team has nothing to be ashamed about.
"If you don't win, some people will play the blame game," Popovich said. "There's no blame to be placed anywhere. They play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn't win a gold medal? That's a ridiculous attitude. It's immature. It's arrogant. And it shows that whoever thinks that doesn't respect all the other teams in the world and doesn't respect that these guys did the best they could."
Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Americans. Derrick White scored 12 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the U.S., which led by 17 at the half but had to stave off a Poland rally in the final minutes.
The mantra the Americans carried into Saturday was to finish the trip the right way, and they got it done.
"I'm going to look back on it and have unbelievable memories," Harris said. "These are friendships that are very unique, where we've formed a special bond going through what we just did together. ... Some of these guys who I might not have had a chance to know otherwise are now some of my closest friends. It's unique in that way."
There was little to play for except pride — and the Americans were playing with the realization that for some of them, it easily could be their last time wearing the red, white and blue uniforms with "USA" across the chest. The roster for the U.S. trip to the Tokyo Olympics next summer is likely to look considerably different than this one.
"For me, this is an amazing experience," Mitchell said. "Everybody likes to look at the end goal, but when you sit back and reflect, I played on Team USA. That's incredible for me. I think that in itself is amazing. So yes, it was definitely worth it."
Poland coach Mike Taylor also found the World Cup most worthwhile — especially Saturday.
He's an American, lives in Florida, is proud of how far he's taken Poland's program, knows many of the words to the Polish national anthem — but mouthed along with the words to "The Star-Spangled Banner" when it played pregame.
"I've been coaching with national teams, four years with the Czech Republic and now six years with Poland," Taylor said, his voice cracking slightly. "That's a lot of anthems you've heard. And I never imagined in my life that I would hear the United States. It means a lot and it's not something you take for granted."
Mateusz Ponitka scored 18 points, Adam Waczynski had 17 and Louisville-born A.J. Slaughter finished with 15 for Poland (4-4), which was in the World Cup for the first time since 1967.
"You look down at the U.S. bench, you see one of the greatest coaches ever in Coach Pop, you see Steve Kerr, you see all those guys and you can't believe it," Slaughter said. "It was a lasting moment that I'll have for the rest of my life."
Popovich said it's too early to think about what USA Basketball needs to do before getting ready for the Tokyo Games. But he warned — just as two-time gold medalist Kobe Bryant did on Friday — that the days of American romps to gold are done.
"There are a lot of great teams in the world," Popovich said. "It's not written in stone that the United States is supposed to walk to a championship. That's pretty old-school thinking. Even the teams that have won in the past had a lot of close calls."
When it's time for that Tokyo team to get assembled, Mitchell made it clear that he wants to be part of the squad.
"I think I have to wait for them to ask," Mitchell said. "But I want to be there."
TIP-INS
U.S.: Kemba Walker (neck) didn't play, joining Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and Marcus Smart (left hand) on the U.S. injured list. White started in Walker's place at point guard. ... Timing is everything — the 6-2 record for the U.S. here was better than silver-medalist Serbia (5-4) and bronze-medalist France (6-3) at the last World Cup. But losing in the quarterfinals doomed the U.S. medal hopes.
Poland: The team had three players who played at the Division I level — Slaughter was a four-year player at Western Kentucky, guard Karol Gruszecki spent two years at Texas-Arlington and center Dominik Olejniczak started his career at Drake, then played two seasons at Ole Miss and will play this year at Florida State as a graduate transfer. ... Poland started 4-0 in China, then dropped its last four games.
MJ selling large chunk of Hornets: Michael Jordan has agreed to sell a large piece of the Charlotte Hornets to two New York-based investors, a sale expected to close in the next few weeks that was first reported by the Charlotte Observer.
A source familiar with the deal said it does not involve the former NBA Most Valuable Player giving up majority ownership of the NBA franchise. Jordan controls about 97% of Hornets equity, two sources confirmed.
Jordan is bringing in Gabe Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, a founder of DI Capital. Both prospective owners must be approved by the NBA, but that process is already underway and the sale is expected to close quickly, a league source confirmed.
Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million in 2010 to take majority control of the expansion franchise. A source familiar with Jordan’s thinking said he plans to own and run the Hornets “for a long time.” Adding these investors are not expected to affect the team’s management or operation, the source said.
The percentages Plotkin and Sundheim are buying have not been revealed, nor has the price they are paying. In February, Forbes estimated the Hornets were worth about $1.3 billion.
A source familiar with the deal said Jordan is attracted to adding investors with deep resources who might offer new ideas regarding technology advances. Jordan has some minority investors who own small shares of the team that all pre-date his buying control.
Neither Plotkin nor Sundheim has previous ownership experience with major league teams. Plotkin’s hedge fund reportedly manages over $3.5 billion in assets. A report in April 2018 had Sundheim raising $4 billion for his hedge fund.
Jordan is the only former NBA player with a controlling stake in one of the league’s 30 franchises. Forbes recently estimated Jordan’s personal fortune at roughly $1.9 billion. Since becoming an NBA owner he has become deeply involved in the league’s labor relations, sometimes serving as a “translator” between owners and players.
The former star of the Chicago Bulls, who won a national championship with North Carolina in 1982 and grew up in Wilmington, made hundreds of millions off the court, particularly with the still-iconic “Jordan Brand” division of Nike.
Jordan bought the then-Bobcats from BET founder Johnson in March 2010 at a deep discount. According to an NBA source familiar with the deal, Jordan paid cash and debt assumption for roughly 65% of the asset. His stake has grown, partially because his partners often didn’t participate in cash calls in years when the team lost money.
The NBA initially sold the franchise to Johnson and a group of mostly Charlotte-based investors for $300 million in 2004. Jordan’s purchase was based on an appraised value of $287 million for a team that lost money with regularity its first few seasons.
Forbes’ $1.3 billion estimate put the Hornets 28th among 30 NBA franchises in the financial magazine’s value rankings, topped by the New York Knicks at $4 billion.
While the Hornets have struggled on the court, failing to reach the playoffs each of the past three seasons, the business operation has been more successful. Team president Fred Whitfield recently said season-ticket renewals were around 80% this offseason and that the team has done well with sponsorships.
The Hornets manage Spectrum Center, the city-owned uptown arena, meaning they either get the profit or are responsible for any losses connected to the building. That means the team books concerts, shows and other sports events in the building.
Spectrum Center has already hosted the NBA All-Star game (last February), plus ACC and CIAA basketball tournaments, the NCAA Tournament, and the 2012 Democratic National Convention. The building will be the site of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Under Jordan’s ownership, the team rebranded in 2014 to Hornets — the nickname of the original Charlotte NBA franchise, which left for New Orleans in 2002 — after that team renamed itself the Pelicans. The return to that nickname and the original team’s purple-and-teal colors and logos were a huge hit with fans.
The Hornets’ local television rights are held by Fox Sports Southeast. WFNZ-AM 610 is their radio flagship in Charlotte.
As a small-market franchise, the Hornets annually receive millions in revenue-sharing from the NBA office. That comes in part from luxury tax some teams pay for excessive player payrolls.
In his nine seasons as Hornets owner, Jordan has never paid luxury tax, and that played a role in the team losing star point guard Kemba Walker, who signed with the Boston Celtics in July.
AP source: NBA to vote on tampering fines: NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league's plans told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league's board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20. The league sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the proposed fines, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not to be released publicly.
The memo addresses what the league called a "widespread perception that many of the league's rules are being broken on a frequent basis" when it comes to tampering, salary cap matters and the timing of free agency discussions.
So the league wants to hit rule breakers where it hurts most — the checkbook, and possibly beyond. The league wants fines raised in part to reflect the 600% increase in league revenue and the 1,100% increase in franchise value since the fine ceilings were last touched in 1996.
In addition, teams will have to require its governor, top basketball operations executive and negotiators to certify annually that they did not talk to free agents or their representatives before the league rules allow. And with every player contract signed, each team's governor will have to certify that no unauthorized benefits were offered and no rules were broken.
"It's pointless, at the end of the day, to have rules that we can't enforce," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in July after the board of governors met and talked about ways to adjust that process in an effort to ensure fairness across the league.
The Athletic first reported the memo's existence.
Fines for tampering with players or team personnel could go as high as $10 million, double the current limit. If a team enters into an unauthorized deal with a player, it can be fined up to $6 million — and the player can get hit with a $250,000 fine as well.
Statements or conduct detrimental to the NBA could come with a $5 million fine now, up from the previous ceiling of $1 million. And a rule violation with no specific penalty could merit a $10 million fine, up from $2.5 million — the amount that Silver fined former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while banning him for life from the NBA in 2014 after he was found to have made racist remarks.
The league also has other penalties within its reach, such as forfeiture or transfer of draft picks, suspensions, voiding of contracts and prohibiting teams from hiring the person they tampered with.
Silver said in July that changes have to be made to the free-agent process after several deals were clearly struck before the negotiating period started on June 30 at 6 p.m. EDT. In theory, teams couldn't talk to free agents before that time — which would mean that actually striking deals before then would be impossible.
The NBA has been largely powerless to stop the practice, which has gone on for years and seemed to be particularly out of control this summer. In the first 90 minutes of free agency this summer, at least $1.4 billion in contracts were committed to across the league — and those were just the ones known about.
HOCKEY
Study shows hockey great Mikita suffered from CTE: A posthumous study of Stan Mikita's brain shows the hockey Hall of Famer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death a year ago.
Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the BU CTE Center, announced the findings during the Concussion Legacy Foundation's Chicago Honors Dinner on Friday night at the request of Mikita's family.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. It is known to cause memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive difficulties. It can only be diagnosed after death.
Mikita is the eighth former NHL player diagnosed with CTE at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, a list that also includes Derek Boogaard, Bob Probert and Reggie Fleming.
"The NHL is nowhere on this," McKee said. "They have completely denied a link. They have denied any responsibility, and it's clear that they are just protecting the bottom line."
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has consistently denied there is a conclusive link between repeated blows to the head and CTE. A message was left late Friday night seeking comment from the league about Mikita's diagnosis.
The NHL formed a concussion study group in 1997, cracked down on certain hits after the 2004-05 lockout, instituted a formal protocol and a rule against head contact in 2010, and added spotters in 2015.
McKee said she feels the concussion spotters are being too lax in having players examined.
"They need to really, really just be very conservative about what represents a hit," she said, "because what looks like a minor hit to you or me when we're looking at it can be a devastating hit to the player, and we need to keep these players safe. That's how these leagues got to be what they are."
Mikita, who helped Chicago to the 1961 Stanley Cup title, died last August at age 78. He had been in poor health after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia — a progressive disease that causes problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood.
McKee said Mikita had Stage III CTE and Lewy Body Disease.
"What was interesting was he didn't just have CTE, which we know is associated with contact sports," she said, "but we're finding out that there are other neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Lewy Body Disease, which is a Parkinson's sort of disease that spreads through your brain, believe it or not, that's associated with contact sports."
Mikita spent his entire career with the Blackhawks, beginning with his NHL debut in 1959 and running through his retirement after playing 17 games in the 1979-80 season. He is the franchise's career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games played (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983. He also was the first player to have his jersey retired by the Blackhawks in 1980.
Mikita's family declined to speak with the media at the dinner. Mikita's daughter, Jane, accepted the 2019 Courage Award on behalf of the family.
"While my dad's professional hockey accomplishments were many, we are most proud of his legacy of giving back and caring for others," Jane said during her speech.
NHRA
Force breaks NHRA national Top Fuel time record: Brittany Force broke the NHRA national Top Fuel time record Saturday in qualifying for the Mopar Express Lane NHRA National.
Force had a 3.623-second pass at 331.61 mph at Maple Grove Raceway in the first race of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying, Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field, marking the first time three women's have been No. 1 qualifiers in an event in the four professional divisions.
"That run was just outstanding," Force said. "I knew before I even got into the car. In the staging lanes (crew chief, David) Grubnic jumped in the tow car with me and had a conversation with me about what the plan was. What we were going to do and how we were going to set a record. He told me to hang on and get the car down there. That surprised me. I didn't think a .62. I didn't ask him for a number but he said if we get down there, it'll be an awesome run and we'd break some records."
Capps reset the Maple Grove Raceway track record Friday night with a 3.837 at 339.28 in a Dodge Charger. Enders had a 6.480 at 211.96 in Chevrolet Camaro, and Sampey ran a 6.761 at 197.51 on a Harley-Davidson.