Nebraska's football team is getting a new, state-of-the-art athletic facility intended to boost recruiting and improve the Huskers' standing nationally, university officials announced Friday.
Crews will break ground on the $155 million facility next summer, with an expected completion date of 2022. The building will connect to Memorial Stadium. At 350,000-square feet, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the nation.
"I think this is evidence that the University of Nebraska is committed to making sure we do everything we can to compete at the highest level," Husker football coach Scott Frost said at the announcement Friday, one day before Nebraska was set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nebraska athletics director Bill Moos said the "Go Big" expansion project is part of a broader effort to "create the future" and restore the team's reputation as a football powerhouse after several disappointing seasons.
The last major facility construction for the football program was completed in 2006, with the opening of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex. University officials said every other Big Ten school has opened new football facilities since then or is in the planning stages of constructing one.
Nebraska's facility will provide the football program with a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms, coaches' offices, and an additional outdoor practice facility. It also will include the training table and academic support facilities for all of the university's student athletes.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said officials expect to raise $100 million for the project from private donors, while the rest will come from university trust funds and bond financing.
Moos said Husker officials have already raised 35% to 40% of what they need from donors.
The facility will occupy the space where the Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium is currently located, just off Memorial Stadium's northeast corner. University officials plan to construct a new outdoor track stadium north of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
MEMORABILIA
Magic's 1992 Olympic jersey up for bid: Magic Johnson's game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.
Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.
SCP Auctions says Johnson's blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. The California auction house says it was more than likely worn several times during the Olympics.
Other items up for bid include 36 lots from the personal collection of New York Knicks coach Red Holzman, and game-worn jerseys from San Francisco Giants star Willie Mays in 1968 and Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks in 1969. Both jerseys are expected to sell for at least $100,000.
Also expected to top $100,000 is a 1928-30 Lou Gehrig game-used bat. The contract signed in 1950 by retired Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully that began his 67-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to fetch at least $40,000.
SKATING
Minnesota coach sentenced to 24 years for abuse: A Minnesota figure skating coach was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his skaters.
Thomas Incantalupo, 48, of St. Louis Park, was arrested last year when he worked with the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club. He pleaded guilty in June, admitting to sexually abusing the girl for over two years, taking her to hotels for sex beginning in 2015 when she was just 14 years old.
Incantalupo made a teary apology in court to his wife and the skating community. But the judge scoffed at a reference in a court document in which Incantalupo allegedly characterized the abuse as an "affair."
"This is not cheating on your wife," Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said. "This is a crime against a child."
The survivor delivered a victim impact statement to the court, saying her coach's abuse turned her dreams into a nightmare. "He robbed years of my childhood and I'll never get those years back," she said.
One of Incantalupo's lawyers, Paul Engh, argued for a 12-year sentence. Engh said his client has lost his reputation because of media exposure and has "been abandoned in the community."
The attorney for the survivor's family, Sarah Klein, the first known victim of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar, called for reform in the U.S. Figure Skating organization, the Star Tribune reported. She said her client and family demonstrated tremendous courage and added that "throughout the world of figure skating, children are still at risk."
Klein said U.S. Figure Skating has a "long and shameful history" of putting money, medals and the reputations of coaches above children's safety. The attorney said her client plans to file a civil suit against the organization.
U.S. Figure Skating issued a statement Friday afternoon saying the group "stands with and supports the skater who bravely came forward after years of abuse" by Incantalupo.
"Incantalupo's actions were heinous and intolerable," the statement said. "By sharing the disturbing details of his grooming process and resulting sexual abuse, her voice and strength have put Incantalupo behind bars for his abhorrent crimes and provided other athletes and families the warning signs of grooming and abuse."
TRACK & FIELD
World championship spirit: You didn't need a stopwatch or a measuring tape to identify the biggest winner on the first night of track and field's world championships in Doha, Qatar.
The gold medal for sportsmanship went to Braima Suncar Dabo, the 5,000-meter runner from Guinea-Bissau who stopped his own race to help a struggling competitor finish Friday night.
Dabo held up an exhausted Jonathan Busby and together they staggered around the last turn and over the finish line to great applause, even though the other runners had crossed 5 minutes earlier. Busby, from Aruba, collapsed onto the track and was placed in a wheelchair by medical staff.
"Any athlete in that situation would do the same thing," Dabo said through a translator.
"It was something normal to do, to help someone from another country, because (Busby) was representing his country as well." All Busby said was "thank you," Dabo added.
Both Busby and Dabo are the only athletes from their nations at the world championships. Both men competed under special invitations that allow countries without strong track programs to send one athlete to the championships, even if that athlete has not met qualifying standards.
Dabo was far off the pace, and his goal wasn't to qualify for the final, but just to run a personal best. Dabo's time — nearly five minutes slower than the leader — was officially recorded as a personal best even after stopping to help Busby. But Dabo said he'd been much faster in the past.
Officially, Busby was disqualified. But the crowd roared for he and Dabo as they crossed the line.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen tops at Russian GP: Max Verstappen traded positions with Charles Leclerc in Friday's second practice at the Russian Grand Prix. After Leclerc set the pace in the opening running at the Sochi Autodrome, Verstappen moved to the top of the time charts. The Red Bull driver finished 0.335 seconds clear of Leclerc, with Valtteri Bottas third.
Lewis Hamilton, who is bidding for his first win since the summer break, was fourth, 0.798 behind Verstappen.
Hamilton's Mercedes team is so often the dominant force in Russia, having won all of the five races staged here.
But Hamilton, 65 points ahead of Bottas in his quest for a sixth world title, looks to have his work cut out after finishing behind both a Red Bull, a Ferrari and his teammate, too.
With Verstappen to serve a five-place grid penalty following changes to his engine, Ferrari look well-placed to win for a fourth time in as many races.
Leclerc won successive races in Belgium and Italy before Sebastian Vettel ended his 13-month losing streak in Singapore last weekend.
Vettel, who made a slight mistake on his speedy run, was fifth in the second session, 1.039 off the pace.