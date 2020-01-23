NATIONAL BRIEFS: Mets hire Rojas as manager

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán.

New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.

"I will work tirelessly to help this team win," Rojas said in a statement. "I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals."

Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference.

"He has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team. He was part of it last year," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. "He knows these guys, and he knows how to communicate to them. Every returning player on the roster has a relationship with him, and that's valuable to us at this time."

Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.