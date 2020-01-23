NATIONAL BRIEFS: Mets hire Rojas as manager

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán.
New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.
"I will work tirelessly to help this team win," Rojas said in a statement. "I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals."
Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference.
"He has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team. He was part of it last year," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. "He knows these guys, and he knows how to communicate to them. Every returning player on the roster has a relationship with him, and that's valuable to us at this time."
Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou, who spent his last two seasons with the Mets from 2007-08.
BASKETBALL
Hoop Hall to auction plaques: The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport's biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.
The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall's domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.
After the renovation, all enshrinees will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display.
Also up for auction are the official portraits for Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O'Neal.
OLYMPICS
USOPC to fund professional staff: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee struck a deal to provide $525,000 this year for its athletes council to hire professional staff to help the council's volunteer leaders navigate the thorny issues that surround the Olympic movement.
The USOPC also has rewritten its bylaws and reconfigured its internal operations in the wake of a series of sex-abuse cases that shined a spotlight on the shortcomings of federations in dealing with athlete safety and well-being.
The agreement comes after months of negotiations about what, exactly, the arrangement should look like. Athletes have been pushing for a more independent voice and were wary of the USOPC wielding too much control over a new operation.
The athlete chair, Han Xiao, said the USOPC commitment "has the potential to be an incredibly significant moment in the history of the organization."
Under the agreement, the staff would hire an executive director whose time wouldn't be split by training and competition, as is the case with the athletes who volunteer to serve on the council.
The USOPC portrayed the signing of the deal as another in a series of moves designed to advance athlete's rights.
USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said the professionals "will enable athletes to more effectively advise our team on an increasingly diverse and complex set of issues and policies and ensure that athletes' needs and voices are well-represented."