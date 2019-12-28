NATIONAL BRIEFS: Leaving it late: Shiffrin wins GS after nearly missing start

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing on Saturday, dominating a giant slalom for her 63rd career victory and moving into outright second place on the women's winners list.
After nearly arriving too late for the opening run, Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both legs to win by a big margin of 1.36 seconds.
Having misread the local start time of 10:15 a.m., the American three-time overall champion was preparing for a 10:30 start. Shiffrin had to interrupt her usual warmup routines to make it to the start gate in time but made no mistake once on the course.
And she doubled her advantage in the second run.
After finishing, Shiffrin briefly looked up to the large video wall displaying the times, then crouched down for a few seconds, briefly pumped her fist and lay down in the snow.
"It was a big fight today. It's the way I like to ski," Shiffrin said. "I did the very, very best that I could do. And it was some of the best GS skiing I have ever done."
Marta Bassino of Italy, who won the GS in Killington last month, finished second, while Austria's Katharina Liensberger finished 1.82 back in third to match her career best result.
The victory moved Shiffrin into outright second place on the women's winners list. Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell won 62 times in the 1970s and 80s. Lindsey Vonn holds the women's record of 82 wins.
Shiffrin opted out of the Val d'Isere races last weekend after finishing a disappointing 17th in a mid-week GS in another French resort, Courchevel.
The events in Val d'Isere were then canceled because of bad weather.
"It sounds pretty stupid to say I lost a lot of confidence after the last year," said Shiffrin, referring to her record-breaking season with 17 World Cup wins.
"I was so mad at myself for making some of the decisions about the schedule that I did," said Shiffrin, adding she put herself "in a position in Courchevel where I was not even able to perform in the right way."
Shiffrin trained a few days in Courchevel, took three days off, and had a four-day training camp in Italy to get ready for the final races of the calendar year.
"I had a lot of doubts. The training I had the last week was really good so I trust in that," she said. "I wasn't really expecting to win today. I was just trying to do better than what I did in the last GS."
Shiffrin's preparations paid off, as she had an attacking but near-flawless first run, carving out a commanding lead over Italian rivals Bassino and Federica Brignone by 0.61 and 0.74 seconds, respectively.
Shiffrin came wide on a sharp left turn which caused many racers problems, but she got back to the ideal race line without braking.
In the final run, she initially had her lead over Bassino reduced to one-third of a second but accelerated in the second part to add a full second to her lead.
A slalom at the same course is scheduled for Sunday. Eight years ago, this was the race where then 16-year-old Shiffrin earned her first World Cup podium.
BASEBALL
MLB says it is committed to protecting minor league teams: Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
"It is not Major League Baseball's goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with some level of support," Major League Baseball said in a written statement.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut, and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams. The Norwich Sea Unicorns — formerly the Connecticut Tigers — play in the Class A New York-Penn League.
On Friday, Blumenthal, who represents Connecticut, urged Major League Baseball to save the team.
In a letter to Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Democratic senator said that if MLB "turns its back" on communities like Norwich, Congress "must look at appropriate remedies, including removing Major League Baseball's anti-trust exemption."
Major League Baseball said that its goal is to improve pay and working conditions for minor leaguers, and that it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade to subsidize minor league operations.
"However, minor league baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities, working conditions and pay," the MLB said. "Instead, they've indicated that they would prefer to simply eliminate franchises."
AP source: Dickerson signs with Marlins: Left fielder Corey Dickerson agreed to terms Saturday on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.
Dickerson battled injuries last season but batted .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates. He's a nine-year veteran and a career .286 hitter from the left side who made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017, when he hit a career-best 27 homers.
Dickerson becomes the front-runner to start in left. Other contenders include veteran newcomer Matt Kemp, Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean.
Blue Jays sign Japanese pitcher: The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year contract Saturday with veteran pitcher Shun Yamaguchi of Japan. The 32-year-old right-hander was made available to all major league clubs this offseason after he was posted by his Japanese team.
Last season, he pitched 170.0 innings with a 2.91 ERA, 60 walks and 188 strikeouts over 26 starts for the Yomiuri Giants. Yamaguchi has played 14 pro seasons in Japan, where he has a 64-58 record and 3.35 ERA over 427 appearances for Yokohama, DeNA and Yomiuri.
He is to become the sixth Japanese-born player to play for the Blue Jays and the fourth pitcher to do so, joining Mike Nakamura (2004), Tomo Ohka (2007) and Ryota Igarashi (2012).