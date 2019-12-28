NATIONAL BRIEFS: Leaving it late: Shiffrin wins GS after nearly missing start

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing on Saturday, dominating a giant slalom for her 63rd career victory and moving into outright second place on the women's winners list.

After nearly arriving too late for the opening run, Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both legs to win by a big margin of 1.36 seconds.

Having misread the local start time of 10:15 a.m., the American three-time overall champion was preparing for a 10:30 start. Shiffrin had to interrupt her usual warmup routines to make it to the start gate in time but made no mistake once on the course.

And she doubled her advantage in the second run.

After finishing, Shiffrin briefly looked up to the large video wall displaying the times, then crouched down for a few seconds, briefly pumped her fist and lay down in the snow.

"It was a big fight today. It's the way I like to ski," Shiffrin said. "I did the very, very best that I could do. And it was some of the best GS skiing I have ever done."

Marta Bassino of Italy, who won the GS in Killington last month, finished second, while Austria's Katharina Liensberger finished 1.82 back in third to match her career best result.