NATIONAL BRIEFS: Keys reaches semifinals in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Rock Island's Madison Keys and defending champion Karolina Pliskova all reached the semifinals Friday at the Brisbane International.
Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2, Keys beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 and Pliskova eliminated Alison Riske 7-6 (6), 6-3. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.
Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.
"Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking," Keys said. "There's still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it's definitely a great starting point for the year."
NFL
Chiefs could be short-handed: The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday.
Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had "tweaked his calf" at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice at all on Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he'll play Sunday.
Jones also didn't play when the Chiefs lost to the Texans in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as "a bruise." He also is questionable.
The only player ruled out for Kansas City is cornerback Morris Claiborne, who did not practice all week. The reason is somewhat of a mystery because he was listed with both not-injury-related and shoulder injury designations.
49ers activate Alexander: The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve Friday to make him eligible for the team's playoff opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Alexander initially got injured on Oct. 31 when he tore his pectoral muscle in a win at Arizona. He was placed on injured reserve and wasn't expected back this soon.
Alexander managed to heal more quickly than anticipated and returned to practice last week and was cleared by doctors to play Saturday against the Vikings.
Alexander is a key part of San Francisco's defense with his speed in coverage and the energy he brings to the unit. He had 34 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and a half-sack in eight games this season.
The 49ers placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room on the 53-man roster.
RUNNING
Kenyan marathon star Kiprotich suspended: Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men's marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.
The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.
"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures & tampering," the body said.
The AIU didn't disclose any more information.
"No prohibited substance was found," Kiprotich's management, VolareSports Running, claimed in a statement on Facebook.
The company said the charge regarding alleged or attempted tampering "concerns an explanation that was given in the results management process regarding a possible whereabouts failure and does not concern tampering with a doping test itself."
It didn't elaborate any further.
Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.
He has also won marathon races in New York, London, and Tokyo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State WR entering draft: Michigan State receiver Cody White said Friday he's forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL draft.
White made the announcement on social media.
"After a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," White said in a message posted on his Twitter account.
White was Michigan State's leading receiver this season, finishing with 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns.
In three seasons, he caught 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs for the Spartans.
Stanford star Adebo bypasses NFL draft: Stanford star cornerback Paulson Adebo will return to school for his senior season.
Adebo announced Friday that he decided not to enter the draft even though he was considered one of the top cornerback prospects eligible for the draft.
Adebo has 38 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 22 games the past two seasons. He set a school record with 24 passes defensed in 2018 and was a first-team all-conference selection the past two years.
Adebo had 10 pass breakups and four interceptions this season despite only playing in the first nine games because of injuries.
BASEBALL
Nicolau dies at 94, arbitrator in MLB collusion cases: George Nicolau, who ruled against baseball owners in two collusion cases and served as president of the National Academy of Arbitrators, has died. He was 94.
Nicolau died Jan. 2 at Lenox Hill Hospital, Gene Orza, the former chief operating officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said Friday.
Nicolau took over as the independent chairman of Major League Baseball's arbitration panel in 1986 after owners fired Thomas Roberts, who ruled teams acted in concert against free agents after the 1985 season. Nicolau decided teams acted in concert against free agents after the 1986 and 1987 seasons. The cases were settled in 1990 when management agreed with the players' union to pay those players affected $280 million.
In another notable decision, Nicolau decided in 1987 to cut short a season-long suspension of free agent pitcher LaMarr Hoyt to 60 days. Hoyt had been penalized for his involvement in three illegal drug incidents during 1986.
Nicolau decided to reinstate Steve Howe in November 1992, overturning a lifetime ban imposed by Commissioner Fay Vincent the previous June. The pitcher was suspended seven times for infractions related to drug or alcohol use. Nicolau determined Howe had a psychiatric disorder and the commissioner's office didn't adequately test him.
In a case with impact for many players, he ruled in 1986 against pitcher Dennis Lamp's grievance that Toronto held him out of games so he could not accumulate bonuses hinged to his games played.
"George Nicolau was an outstanding professional, a true giant among labor arbitrators," said Commissioner Rob Manfred, who often appeared before Nicolau as a management lawyer. "He deftly handled many difficult cases in baseball and always had the respect of both parties."
Nicolau also served as the independent arbitrator for the NBA and the National Basketball Players Asscociation from 1979-81 and the NHL and the NHL Players Association from 1993-96.
"He was intelligent, fearless and incisive, always presiding with dignity, grace and humor," said former baseball union head Donald Fehr, who now is head of the NHL union. "He wielded power of the written word to convey both understanding of the issues and the justice of the result as well as anyone ever has. Above all, he always acted with consummate integrity and gravitas that inspired all who worked with him to rise above the short term and seek out common ground."
Nicolau remained baseball's panel chairman until 1995, when he was replaced by Nicholas Zumas. Nicolau's term is the second longest in baseball behind Shyam Das, who served from 1999-2012.
"Players owe a great debt of gratitude to George Nicolau," current union head Tony Clark said in a statement, adding the arbitrator "helped preserve the integrity of free agency."
A Detroit Tigers fan, Nicolau was a son of Greek immigrants who ran restaurants in Detroit and Jackson, Michigan. He kept Hank Greenberg's picture hanging in the kitchen of his Manhattan townhouse.
"He became a friend, with all the attributes you'd want in one," Orza said. "He was generous, witty, smart, principled, and kind. ... He'd have made a great novelist."
Nicolau was born in Detroit on Feb. 14, 1925, then moved with his family to Jackson when he was about 5. He went into the Army Air Corps as a second lieutenant, flew four missions in B-17 Flying Fortresses over Germany as a bomber navigator during World War II and lost a leg during his service. On the second mission, the plane was to bomb an airfield in Evreau but went off course and wound up over Nazi-occupied Paris. But the pilot refused to believe it.
"I know the Eiffel Tower when I see it," Nicolau said during a 1990 interview with The Associated Press, recalling what he told the pilot.
During his fourth mission, Nicolau got hit with flak en route to Leipzig, Germany. His left leg was badly injured.
"It was hanging by a thread two days later," he said. "The bone was shattered."
After a year's convalescence, he attended the University of Michigan. He went on to Columbia Law School and became a labor lawyer for 12 years.
At his first law firm, Sheehan & Harold, he represented locals of the International Typographical Union, the Printing Pressman and the Atomic Energy Workers. In 1954, he joined Cooper, Ostrin and DeVarco, where he represented the Newspaper Guild, the Communications Workers of America, the National Maritime Union and Actors Equity. He was one of the advisers who led Equity through its initial strike in 1960.
He was made a partner at the firm but left in 1962 he left to work for R. Sargent Shriver as deputy director for special projects in the U.S. Peace Corps' Washington Office. Nicolau prepared on annual reports and congressional testimony and also did field work in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.
"What made me decide to do that is John Kennedy, it was as simple as that," he said.
After spending 1963-65 at the Peace Corps, he became deputy regional director of the U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity from 1965-66, the first commissioner of New York City's Community Development Agency from 1966-68 and executive director of the Fund for the City of New York from 1968-70.
He shifted to executive director of the Institute for Mediation and Conflict Resolution from 1970-80 at the behest of noted mediator Theodore Kheel and started hearing arbitration cases part-time in 1970. He joined the National Academy of Arbitrators in 1975, saying he was influenced do to so by Peter Seitz, who headed baseball's arbitration panel at the time and would go on to strike down the reserve clause that December in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally case.
Nicolau ruled in disputes involving ABC, NBC and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, then became a full-time arbitrator in 1980, He became the NBA's arbitrator after he met former New York Knicks player Bill Bradley, who introduced him to NBA union head Larry Fleischer, who in turn took him to speak with NBA Commissioner Larry O'Brien.
Nicolau also was the arbitrator for the Major Indoor Soccer League.
In addition to sports and television, Nicolau arbitrated disputes in aviation, communications and entertainment. He joined the board of governors of the National Academy of Arbitrators in 1986 and served as president in 1996-97.
Nicolau was hearing cases and issuing decisions through 2019, ruling last August in an airline dispute.
"He knows the subject matter and he is able and he's got integrity," Kheel said. "Knowledge, ability and integrity. Those are the three things you need and George has got 'em all."
His wife, the former Siobhan Oppenheimer, died at 82 from cancer in 2013.
He is survived by sons Brien and Tony, and step-daughter Trudy Oppenheimer and step-sons David and John Oppenheimer, and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled.