NATIONAL BRIEFS: Keys reaches semifinals in Brisbane

"It was hanging by a thread two days later," he said. "The bone was shattered."

After a year's convalescence, he attended the University of Michigan. He went on to Columbia Law School and became a labor lawyer for 12 years.

At his first law firm, Sheehan & Harold, he represented locals of the International Typographical Union, the Printing Pressman and the Atomic Energy Workers. In 1954, he joined Cooper, Ostrin and DeVarco, where he represented the Newspaper Guild, the Communications Workers of America, the National Maritime Union and Actors Equity. He was one of the advisers who led Equity through its initial strike in 1960.

He was made a partner at the firm but left in 1962 he left to work for R. Sargent Shriver as deputy director for special projects in the U.S. Peace Corps' Washington Office. Nicolau prepared on annual reports and congressional testimony and also did field work in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

"What made me decide to do that is John Kennedy, it was as simple as that," he said.