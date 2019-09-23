Iowa men's basketball forward Cordell Pemsl has been arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team.
The Hawkeyes say in A news release that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday on a driving under the influence charge.
Iowa City authorities say in a court filing that the 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 Pemsl had bloodshot eyes, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08.
Pemsl, of Dubuque, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He missed much of last season following knee surgery.
A public defender has been appointed to represent Pemsl. The public defender's office didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
Pitino, Louisville agree to settlement: Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive committee agreed to a settlement Wednesday following a two-year saga.
According to WDRB’s Eric Crawford, Pitino will not receive any money in the settlement. Pitino was fired in October 2017 in the wake of a federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball, but as part of the settlement, his personnel file will now say he resigned, The Athletic’s Jeff Greer reported.
“Coach Pitino and the University of Louisville have mutually agreed to dismiss their legal claims against each other, designate his departure as a resignation, and move forward,” the committee said in a release.
Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra called it a “terrific day” for the university, according to Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling.
Pitino filed a breach of contract lawsuit in November 2017 and sought damages of more than $4 million per year through 2026. He argued Louisville did not allow him due process in placing him on administrative leave and locking him out of his office and had no grounds on which to terminate his contract “for cause.”
After coaching in the EuroLeague for half of a season earlier this year, Pitino has told ESPN he hopes to return to the NBA.
Pitino won the national championship at Kentucky in 1996 and at Louisville in 2013. Louisville was ordered to vacate its 2013 championship as the result of NCAA violations.
GYMNASTICS
Biles leads US gymnasts: Simone Biles is heading to Germany to try to become the most decorated female gymnast in world championship history.
Biles headlines the six-woman U.S. team that will travel to Stuttgart early next month. The defending world and Olympic champion has collected 20 world championship medals during her career. She needs one more to break a tie with Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a female gymnast. Four medals would push Biles past former Belarussian star Vitaly Scherbo for the most by any gymnast.
Biles won five medals at the 2018 worlds in Doha, Qatar, including gold in the all-around as well as floor exercise and vault despite dealing with a painful kidney stone.
Kara Eaker and Grace McCallum, who won team golds with Biles last year, also are heading to Germany. They'll be joined by Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee and MyKayla Skinner, an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team and member of the 2015 world championship team that won gold.
The U.S. has until 24 hours before the start of qualifying to choose the five women competing.
Morgan Hurd, the 2017 world all-around champion, and Leanne Wong are the two non-traveling alternates.
OLYMPICS
When she was a kid, Nastia Liukin watched the Olympics on TV and thought how cool it might be to one day meet some of America's greatest athletes.
Then, she became one.
Now, she'll be in the Hall of Fame with them.
The champion gymnast and once-shunned track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos were named Monday to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame's class of 2019, part of what many in the U.S. Olympic world view as overdue recognition for the sprinters and an overdue revival for the hall itself.
"Going back to the 8-year-old Nastia, I was the girl who wanted to do flips because it was fun," Liukin said. "I never thought I'd be sitting here today with this news."
The USOPC will hold an induction ceremony on Nov. 1 in Colorado Springs, Colorado — the first since 2012.
After the Hall of Fame essentially stalled out, USOPC Sarah Hirshland pushed to revive it as part of a federation effort to focus more on athletes.
"We thank them for their impact on sport and society, and for continuing to inspire the next generation of athletes and fans," Hirshland said.
The induction of Smith and Carlos is long overdue. After being kicked out of the 1968 Olympics for their iconic raised-fist protest on the medals stand, the sprinters were left on the sideline of the official U.S. Olympic movement. Their 2016 visit to the White House, along with USOPC leaders, marked the first official event they'd been part of since their ouster in 1968.
The rest of the class: Candace Cable, Erin Popovich, Chris Waddell (Paralympics), Lisa Leslie (basketball), Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball), Apolo Anton Ohno (short track speedskating), Dara Torres (swimming), the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team), Ron O'Brien (diving coach) and Tim Nugent (special contributor).
Liukin, who will call gymnastics for NBC at next year's Olympics, founded an app called Grander that is designed to inspire and empower women in and out of sports.
She stays in touch with her gold-medal-winning team from 2008, which included Shawn Johnson and Alicia Sacramone — and now she's the first of them to enter the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
"Something like the Olympics, it's hard to quite put into words," Liukin said. "The pride and honor you feel representing Team USA, and to be able to do it with teammates, it's something you only dream of."
GOLF
PGA Tour cancels China Series event in Hong Kong: The PGA Tour Series-China is canceling its tournament in Hong Kong next month because of civil unrest and safety concerns.
The season was supposed to end Oct. 17-20 at Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong. Instead, the 13th and final tournament will be held Oct. 10-13 at the Macau Championship.
Hong Kong is in the fourth month of protests that occur every weekend, and some have been violent. The protests started as opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy. Last weekend, protesters threw gasoline bombs and police responded with tear gas.
Greg Carlson, the executive director of PGA Tour Series-China, said safety was at the forefront of the decision.
"We have analyzed this situation from every angle, and as a group we determined that canceling the 2019 Clearwater Bay Open is the best decision," he said.
Carlson said the tour looked into an alternate site for the tournament without finding one it deemed suitable. He described Macau as a vibrant part of Asia and the tour had a good experience at Ceasars Golf Macau last year.
Because of the late change, the prize money in Macau will increase by 500 million Renminbi to 2.1 million.
PGA Tour Series-China has played two official events at Clearwater Bay in 2016 and 2018, along with an unofficial event in 2017. Carlson said the tour expects to return.
The leading five players from the China tour earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour, the step below PGA Tour membership. Max McGreevy of the United States leads the money list in China.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Syracuse football gets $25 million gift: Syracuse University has received a $25 million gift to the school's athletic department from a former football player. In recognition of the donation, John Lally and his wife, Laura, were presented with a commemorative football during Saturday's game against Western Michigan.
Lally is president and owner of PCB Piezotronics Inc. in western New York.
The school said details of how the money will be used will be provided at a later date.
Lally said in a statement from the school that the program "needs to have first-class facilities, operations and support" to become more competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference and on the national stage.
Lally, an offensive guard at Syracuse from 1977-81, also established a scholarship in the university's Whitman School in his mother's honor.