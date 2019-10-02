Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for the game against Northwestern on Saturday for striking an Ohio State player in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.
The Big Ten announced the suspension on Wednesday and also issued a public reprimand.
The conference said Davis struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter last Saturday. No penalty was called.
Big Ten policy says the conference “expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in a statement he supports the discipline.
Tennessee LB Banks apologizes: Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference that the team has “addressed the matter internally.” Pruitt added that “Jeremy’s comments and behavior were unacceptable.”
Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.
In video footage of the arrest released Tuesday, Banks at one point says, “where I’m from, we shoot at cops.” At another point, Banks says he should have run and tested “you all’s speed.” Knoxville television station WBIR first broadcast the footage of Banks’ arrest.
After the video was made public, Banks said in a statement Tuesday night that “I am embarrassed by my actions that night.” The sophomore from Cordova, Tennessee added that “I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”
Also in the video footage, Banks calls Pruitt, who speaks to an officer and asks why the player is getting arrested. When the reason is explained, Pruitt says “this is the silliest (thing) I’ve ever seen in my life.” Pruitt also says that “I’ve worked at four places and never had no crap like this except for here.”
“To be honest, when I got the phone call, I had no idea who I was talking to probably for the first two minutes,” Pruitt said Wednesday. “By the time I got it figured out, there was obviously some confusion because it was late, but I appreciate the officer talking to me and doing his job.”
Pruitt said Wednesday he “absolutely” didn’t mean to make it seem as though police were more willing to cut players a break when they ran afoul of the law at his previous stops. Pruitt was a defensive coordinator at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama before Tennessee hired him.
“There’s no place I’ve ever coached that anybody’s cut anybody a break,” Pruitt said. “The point was the warrant was issued and it had been issued for five weeks or four weeks there, and I wasn’t aware of it. That’s something we’ve got to do a better job, to focus on our players so you don’t have a speeding ticket or anything that turns into something like this. We’ve got to do a better job as a staff to know what’s going on.”
Banks has played a reserve role in each of Tennessee’s first four games this season. He has seven tackles and two interceptions.
Tennessee (1-3, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday.
NBA
Bulls announcer Funk retiring at end of season: Chicago Bulls TV play-by-play announcer Neil Funk is retiring at the end of the season.
The Bulls said Wednesday that Funk, the voice of five of their six championships, will step down after his 29th season with the team. He is scheduled to work all home games and a reduced schedule on the road.
Funk initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf says Funk “will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball.”
Spike Lee shells out for Knicks memorabilia: Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.
The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.
Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.
Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.
Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.
“It was a memory I will never forget,” he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. “Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”
Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.
SOCCER
FIFA bans former VP: Former FIFA vice president Eugenio Figueredo has been banned for life for bribery worth millions of dollars that was exposed by a sprawling American federal investigation of corruption in international soccer.
FIFA’s ethics committee found the Uruguayan official guilty of taking bribes from 2004 to 2015 linked to commercial deals for South American soccer competitions, soccer’s world body said Wednesday.
Figueredo was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million) but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.
Now 87, Figueredo was a FIFA executive committee member when he was arrested in Zurich at a five-star hotel in May 2015. He was detained for seven months before Swiss authorities extradited him to face criminal charges in Uruguay rather than the United States. He was kept under house arrest in his home country.
A U.S. Department of Justice indictment published in 2015 said Figueredo took and agreed to receive millions of dollars in bribes. He also obtained American citizenship nine years earlier after having “falsely stated that he had severe dementia” to avoid an English language test. The indictment said he kept a home in Arcadia, California.
Figueredo was joined by Nicolas Leoz and Juan Angel Napout as three consecutive presidents of South American soccer body CONMEBOL who were indicted by American authorities in 2015.
Napout was also arrested at the Baur au Lac hotel in Zurich, more than six months after Figueredo, and went on trial in Brooklyn federal court. He was convicted in December 2017 of racketeering conspiracy and other charges and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Leoz died in August at the age of 90 while under house arrest fighting extradition to the U.S. from Paraguay.
NOTABLE
Amazing Amy, 4 others tabbed Fiesta Bowl parade marshals: Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette will join an elite group of women serving as grand marshals for the Fiesta Bowl parade.
The inspirational golfer with Down syndrome will serve as grand marshal for the Dec. 28 parade with Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, U.S. national soccer team players Julie Ertz and Jessica McDonald, and U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely.
Bockerstette became what is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to earn an athletic scholarship and currently plays at Paradise Valley Community College. She also became an inspiration to millions when she got up and down from a greenside bunker at the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole during a practice round with eventual U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.