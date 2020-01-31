NATIONAL BRIEFS: Holmes shoots 65 to take 1-shot lead in Phoenix Open

"I was just worried about it maybe going too far left," Holmes said. "But when I hit it, I thought I hit it about right and hopefully it would hit into that bank or bounce just up and it did."

He bogeyed the par-4 18th and took the lead from Wyndham Clark with birdies on the par-4 first and par-5 third. Holmes chipped in for birdie on the par-4 sixth and gave back a stroke on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a greenside bunker.

"Hit it really good in the middle of the round," Holmes said. "Didn't hit it quite as good toward the end, but putted really well and was able to make some birdies."

Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.

"That was when I just came out, so I could move it a little bit better," Holmes said. "I still get it out there, but the golf course has changed more than anything. Like, 12 holes are different."

Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69. He finished with birdies on 17 and 18.