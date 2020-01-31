NATIONAL BRIEFS: Holmes shoots 65 to take 1-shot lead in Phoenix Open

J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine Friday, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf's biggest party.
Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64.
"There's going to be a lot of people. It's going to be really loud," Holmes said. "Just keep doing what I've been doing, hopefully, keep making putts and not change the strategy. It's worked pretty good so far."
In July at Royal Portrush, Holmes had a share of the second-round lead with winner Shane Lowry, then shot 69-87 to tie for 67th. The setback spoiled an otherwise successful season highlighted by an early victory at Riviera.
The 37-year-old from Kentucky got away from the game during the offseason, playing only two rounds in four months leading into the new year. He shook off the rust at Kapalua and got back in form last week at Torrey Pines with a tie for 16th.
Holmes played a five-hole stretch on his first nine in 5 under with birdies on the par-5 13th and 15th and par-3 16th, and an eagle on the short par-4 17th. He made a 16-footer from the back fringe on the stadium 16th, then drove to 6½ feet to set up the eagle on the 319-yard 17th.
"I was just worried about it maybe going too far left," Holmes said. "But when I hit it, I thought I hit it about right and hopefully it would hit into that bank or bounce just up and it did."
He bogeyed the par-4 18th and took the lead from Wyndham Clark with birdies on the par-4 first and par-5 third. Holmes chipped in for birdie on the par-4 sixth and gave back a stroke on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a greenside bunker.
"Hit it really good in the middle of the round," Holmes said. "Didn't hit it quite as good toward the end, but putted really well and was able to make some birdies."
Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.
"That was when I just came out, so I could move it a little bit better," Holmes said. "I still get it out there, but the golf course has changed more than anything. Like, 12 holes are different."
Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69. He finished with birdies on 17 and 18.
"It was kind of a rough start. I was all over the place," Clark said. "I didn't feel great with my swing, but then I kind of hit two good shots on eight and nine that led to the back side."
Bill Horschel was third at 11 under after rounds of 63 and 68. He eagled No. 3 for the second straight day.
"I've just hit really good fairway woods in there," Horschel said. "Hit a perfect 5-wood in there yesterday and today was a perfect high, cut, soft 3-wood into that green and landed it in the only soft spot I guess there is on that green early in the morning when the greens are rock hard."
Byeong Hun An also was 11 under, holing a 20-foot birdie putt in fading light on 18 for a 66. Scott Piercy was 10 under after a 65. He had a hole-in-one on the 194-yard seventh and eagled 13.
"Whenever you make a hole-in-one in Phoenix it's pretty awesome," Piercy said. "But I just did it on the wrong side where everybody didn't see it."
Jon Rahm was 7 under after a 68. After five straight birdies, he bogeyed two of the last three.
"Frustrated is a very light way of putting it right now," Rahm said. "I put a great swing on five birdies, playing great golf, and then just an absolutely terrible finish."
The former Arizona State star can jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the world with a victory, provided top-ranked Brooks Koepka — tied for 39th in the Saudi International — finishes out of the top four.
Defending champion Rickie Fowler rebounded from an opening 74 with a 65 to get to 6 under. He eagled the par-5 13th and 15th.
"Just put myself in play and was able to just work my way around the golf course," Fowler said.
Fourth-ranked Justin Thomas was 6 under after his second straight 68.
Jordan Spieth missed the cut with rounds of 74 and 69.
"Historically, I've had a really hard time putting, reading these greens and it just continued this week," Spieth said. "Felt like I put good strokes on it and then I would look up and I missed them by like a foot off line. But overall I'm really happy with the progress I've made off the tee. That was the best I've driven the ball in a couple years."
NBA
Irving's 54 lead Nets past Bulls: Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 54 points, making all 10 shots in the first half and 19 of 23 for the game, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Irving's previous season high was 50 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a season-opening 127-126 loss. Irving is the first player in Nets franchise history to score 45 points in three games in a single season.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points off the bench and Taurean Prince chipped in with 16. Jarrett Allen and Garrett Temple contributed 12 and 11, respectively.
The Nets never trailed in their second straight win, and their third in their last four games, with Irving playing the lead role. He scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6-of-6 shooting, and by halftime he was up to 27 points. Irving capped it by scoring five points in the final in the final 4.9 seconds, including a buzzer-beating 3 from the right side which gave the Nets a 73-57 lead.
Irving also had help as Dinwiddie had 15 and Prince added 11 in the opening 24 minutes.
One of Brooklyn's two prized free agent signings along with Kevin Durant, Irving didn't miss his first shot from the field until 1:24 into the third, a twisting fadeaway mid-range jumper from the left side.
Chicago, which trailed by as much as 21, fell to 19-32. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22. Luke Kornet finished with 19. Thomas Satoransky had 15, and Thaddeus Young had 14 . Chicago lost Kris Dunn for the game with what appeared to be a knee injury on the very first possession.
The Bulls cut Brooklyn's lead to 105-99 on Coby White's 3-pointer 1:17 into the fourth but that was as close as they would get. From that point, the Nets outscored Chicago 28-19.
Irving made two free throws with 3:50 left to set his new season high as chants of "MVP! MVP!" rained down from the sellout crowd at Barclays Center. On the next possession, he knocked down a mid-range jumper.
TIP-INS:
BULLS: Jim Boylen made no bones about it: The Chicago Bulls organization is displeased that LaVine will not be inside the United Center during the All-Star Weekend festivities as an active participant.
"I am disappointed, we are disappointed that Zach LaVine was not selected to the team," Boylen said before the game. LaVine, in his fifth season, is averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4 assists for a Bulls team that came into the game in ninth place in the East. "We feel he's an All-Star caliber player. He's having an All-Star season, and he's obviously a huge part to what we're building. But we respect the process. I believe in the process, and so does Zach."
BASEBALL
All-Star Granderson retires: Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson, an Illinois native, announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins.
He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.
Granderson, who has a children's foundation and has long been active in community work, said he'll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.
"As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in little league," Granderson said in a statement. "My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: Give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don't think; have fun."
OLYMPICS
Russian government suspends troubled athletics federation: The Russian government suspended its recognition of the national athletics federation for a month on Friday, increasing the pressure on officials to cooperate with investigations ahead of the Olympics, and said a banned coach allegedly returned.
The sports ministry's suspension runs until March 1, two days after the federation is due to elect a new president to replace Dmitry Shlyakhtin.
Shlyakhtin resigned in November after he and six others were charged with filing false documents to give high jumper Danil Lysenko, the current world indoor champion, an alibi for being unavailable for a doping test.
Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said the federation failed in its anti-doping duties and let relations with World Athletics deteriorate.
"A truly unprecedented decision has been taken, which in my view is the only right choice as of today," Matytsin said. "I hope it will help to get (the federation) out of this crisis."
The suspension is mostly a symbolic expression of disapproval, given that the ministry said it wouldn't affect government backing for training camps and competitions. The ministry can decide to lift it at any time.
The Russian Athletics Federation denies any wrongdoing. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which investigates doping-related issues for World Athletics, said on Wednesday the federation had "gone to great lengths to deny any involvement in the matter, blame others and attack the process."
It's the latest in a string of doping-related matters involving the federation, which has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 for widespread drug use.
A sports ministry document published on Friday said coach Viktor Chegin was sighted this month at a national team training camp in Sochi, citing information from the Russian anti-doping agency.
He's serving a life ban for his role in a large-scale doping operation. More than 30 athletes from his training center have been given doping bans, including Olympic and world champions.
It's not the first time Russian coaches have been accused of flouting their bans. The Russian anti-doping agency said in 2018 Chegin was still working with athletes at a secret training camp in Kyrgyzstan.
World Athletics is already unhappy with Russia's slow pace of reform, and in November froze a process allowing Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes.
If that process doesn't resume, Russia may not be able to field a track team at the Tokyo Olympics.
Russia's top athletes have also lost patience with the federation leadership. Three-time world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene and others have been bitterly critical of officials who, they say, have wasted valuable time.
The case is separate from a wider legal battle between Russia and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has ordered Russia's name and flag to be barred from a range of major competitions including the Olympics for allegedly manipulating laboratory data.