Dale Earnhardt Jr. says his family is "truly blessed" that nobody was seriously injured when his plane crash-landed last week in Tennessee.
The retired NASCAR driver, now a television analyst, issued a statement Monday on social media praising the "quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff." He thanked people for their phone calls, messages of support and prayers.
Investigators say the plane carrying Earnhardt and his family bounced multiple times during a crash-landing Thursday in Elizabethton and veered off the runway before ending up on a highway. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog. He was to have been part of NBC's broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Earnhardt says he and his wife appreciate the privacy extended to them as they process what happened.
GOLF
PGA's Barracuda seeks new Reno-Tahoe home: The PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship is looking for a new home after the golf club that's hosted the event since it began in Reno in 1999 pulled out.
Montreux Golf & Country Club's board of directors voted last week against holding the 2020 event at the mountain course between Reno and Lake Tahoe.
Board president Tim Slapnicka said the decision was made after a months-long review based on the impact on club finances, facilities, members and homeowners.
Next year's event is scheduled to run the Fourth of July weekend for the first time, July 2-5, due to the Summer Olympics in Japan.
Tournament director Chris Hoff told the Reno Gazette Journal they're exploring alternative venues in the market. He said Barracuda is close to finalizing a deal to return as title sponsor of the PGA Tour stop in Reno.
Curry helps Howard U. fund Division I golf team: What started as an innocuous conversation during a public event has evolved into a golf partnership between NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Howard University.
The two-time NBA MVP announced Monday that he is helping Howard re-establish a golf program. Curry is providing a donation that will allow one of the country's most prominent historically black universities to launch Division I women's and men's teams for the 2020-21 academic year.
The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has long been known as a passionate golfer. But the idea of partnering with Howard didn't start until January, when Curry went to the campus in January for a screening of the documentary "Emanuel."
After watching the film — which chronicles the 2015 shooting of nine black worshippers at a church in South Carolina — Curry was approached by Howard student Otis Ferguson. The senior explained to Curry how he had been unsuccessfully trying to start up an official university golf team. Howard had previously fielded a Division II golf team but that was discontinued.
At a Monday news conference, Curry singled out Ferguson for applause and recalled their chance meeting.
"We connected on golf," he said. "Accountability, competition, discipline — all those different ideals we learned through the game of golf."
The exact amount of Curry's donation has not been disclosed, but the university announced it would be a six-year partnership. Sports apparel company Under Armour, which sponsors Curry and is based in nearby Baltimore, will provide the uniforms and golf club manufacturer Callaway will supply the equipment.
"I'm going to be following every part of the journey as we go into next year when the team takes the course for the first time," Curry said. "This is going to go way beyond the game of golf, way beyond Howard. This is huge."
BASKETBALL
Former Cleveland coach Blatt diagnosed with MS: Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement posted Monday on the website of Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt said he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, "a few months ago" and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.
"I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn't affect my ability to do those things," Blatt said in the statement.
"How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not. It's wasted effort and while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same."
Blatt was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors.
He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018.