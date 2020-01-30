NATIONAL BRIEFS: Djokovic handles Federer in Australian Open smeis

Novak Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak against Roger Federer to six in a row with a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3 victory Thursday night that earned the defending champion a record eighth trip to the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park.
Federer, 38, came into the semifinal dealing with a painful groin muscle and coming off a draining five-setter.
"Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance. Nice sendoff. And in between, it's one to forget, because you know you have a 3% chance to win," Federer said, adding that he discussed beforehand with his team how bad things would need to get for him to stop playing. "Once you can see it coming, that it's not going to work anymore, it's tough."
Djokovic now leads their head-to-head series 27-23, including 11-6 at majors. Federer hasn't beaten him at one of the sport's four most important tournaments since 2012.
"I just want to say, respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt," Djokovic said. "Wasn't at his best."
The No. 2-seeded Djokovic will try to collect a record-extending eighth Australian Open title on Sunday against No. 5 Dominic Thiem or No. 7 Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic also can claim a 17th major trophy overall to move closer to Federer's record of 20. Rafael Nadal, beaten by Thiem in the quarterfinals, is at 19.
In Saturday's women's final, it'll be two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain against 21-year-old Sofia Kenin of the United States. It's Kenin's debut in a Grand Slam title match.
Kenin never flinched in potential match-turning situations as she beat top-ranked Ash Barty 7-6 (6), 7-5 on a stiflingly hot Thursday. Kenin saved a total of four set points to stop home hope Barty's bid to give Australia a long-awaited singles champion at Melbourne Park.
"I was telling myself: 'I believe in myself. If I lose the set, I'm still going to come out and believe,'" said the 14th-seeded Kenin, who never had been past the fourth round at a major. "Yeah, I really did a great job with it. I didn't give up."
Muguruza fended off four set points in the opener of her semifinal and wound up defeating No. 4 Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5 in a matchup of players who have won Wimbledon and the French Open but not the Australian Open.
It was a streaky contest: Muguruza led 5-3 in the first set before Halep took 15 of 17 points to earn a pair of set points. Muguruza then took seven consecutive points. And so on, until Halep put a shot in the net to relinquish that set, then smashed her racket and sat on the sideline, shaking her head.
"I think I played many top-10 players in a row, got the victories. Definitely it's a sign that my tennis is good," Muguruza said. "Doesn't matter how many Grand Slams you have. Even if you have 15 Grand Slams, you go out there and you have somebody that can beat you.
"Excited to have one more match here."
Barty — who won the French Open last June, beating Kenin along the way — was hardly at her best Thursday, especially at the most crucial moments. Maybe she was burdened by the task of trying to become the first Australian woman since 1980 to get to the final of the country's Grand Slam.
"Unfortunately, couldn't quite scrap enough to get over the line," said Barty, who held her niece on her lap at the post-match news conference. "Just didn't play the biggest points well enough to win."
Instead, Kenin is the first American other than a Williams sister to reach the Australian Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005. And Kenin is the first American woman to beat the No. 1 player at any major since Serena topped Venus at Wimbledon in 2002.
"She has the ability to adapt," Barty said. "She's extremely confident at the moment, as well."
Those inside the sport know. But Kenin has been overshadowed by some of the many other American women making waves in recent years.
"I mean, yeah, I know people haven't really paid attention much to me in the past. I had to establish myself, and I have," Kenin said. "Of course, now I'm getting the attention, which I like it. Not going to lie."
Kenin, who was born in Russia and moved to Florida as a baby, burst onto the scene in 2019 by winning three singles titles, upsetting Serena Williams in the third round at Roland Garros, and soaring from No. 52 to No. 12 in the rankings.
She didn't face a seeded player in this tournament until Thursday, but did eliminate 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round.
Barty and Kenin stepped out in Rod Laver Arena in the early afternoon under a cloudless sky and a vibrant sun. The temperature topped 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in the first set, 20 to 25 (10 to 15) degrees hotter than it's been for much of a chillier-than-usual 1½ weeks so far at Melbourne Park.
Barty braced herself by wearing an ice towel around her neck at changeovers.
In addition to making it uncomfortable for players and fans alike, the conditions caused balls to zip through the air and fly off rackets, rendering it that much harder to control shots. Add that to some jitters, and neither woman was at her best in the opening set.
Barty's one-handed slice backhand was not as reliable as it normally is. Kenin's movement and groundstrokes seemed to lack their usual verve.
It took Kenin 43 minutes to register just one forehand winner, while 11 of her initial 14 points resulted from unforced errors by Barty.
After one lost point, Kenin hit herself in the thigh. On the next, she flubbed a high volley and dropped her racket to the ground. Up in the stands, Kenin's father, Alexander, who is also her coach, put his hands on his head.
Hours later, he could smile as he looked back at the big win and ahead to what's next.
"The basic plan that we developed, we stuck to it, and it looked like it worked," Dad said.
Asked what he thought it will be like to see his daughter participate in her first Grand Slam final, he replied: "Never been there, so I don't know. Let's see."
Barty had two chances to claim the first set but couldn't. Same thing happened in the second.
Kenin now will climb into the top 10 of the rankings. One more win, and she'll achieve something even more significant: The right to call herself a Grand Slam champion.
"She deserves that respect," Barty said, "and she deserves the recognition."
GOLF
Clark leads in the desert: Wyndham Clark beat darkness — and everyone else Thursday at TPC Scottsdale.
Playing in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee, Clark shot a career-best 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
He had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 3, added two more on Nos. 7 and 8 and putted out for par on No. 9 just after sunset.
"I hit a lot of fairways and I just gave myself a lot of looks and the putter was hot," Clark said.
Clark, 26, was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013.
Billy Horschel was second, holing nearly 200 feet of putts in an afternoon 63.
"I looked on the leaderboard and saw I was at 8 under and I saw Billy Horschel was, too," Clark said. "I said, 'Man, he's going to rain on my parade.' So, kind of to myself I said, 'All right, let's go get past him.'"
Horschel had an eagle and six birdies.
J.B. Holmes, who won this event in 2006 and 2008 for his first PGA Tour titles, was another stroke back after a roller-coaster start — highlighted by a hole-in-one — and big finish in the morning wave.
Tom Hoge, Harris English, Bud Cauley and Byeong Hun An shot 65, and Nate Lashley, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, Adam Long and Hudson Swafford were at 66.
Jon Rahm opened with a 67. He can jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the world with a victory, provided top-ranked Brooks Koepka — tied for 48th in the Saudi International after an opening 70 — finishes out of the top four.
Playing partner Justin Thomas played the 16th in a Kobe Bryant jersey from the late Lakers great's high school days at Lower Merion in Pennsylvania.
"I've played a lot of golf in that, believe it or not, so it felt pretty comfortable," Thomas said.
Defending champion Rickie Fowler had seven bogeys in a 74. Jordan Spieth also shot 74, making four bogeys. Bubba Watson, playing alongside Spieth, bogeyed two of his last three for a 69.
LPGA cancels China event: The LPGA says it has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak. In a statement Thursday, the LPGA said because of the coronavirus in China, the event scheduled March 5-8 will not be held this year. China has reported more than 7,700 cases of the virus and 170 deaths. The industrial hub of Wuhan and other Chinese cities are on lockdown.
The LPGA said canceling the tournament was a difficult decision and that the health and safety of the players, fans and everyone working on the event is its highest priority.
The LPGA said it is looking forward to returning to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.
NFL
Olsen done with Panthers: Greg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter Thursday that he'll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney.
Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money.
"The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now," Olsen said. "On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short."
Olsen could try to continue playing or venture into broadcasting, something he has dabbled in successfully.
"I still have the love of football in my heart and will explore all career opportunities presented to me," Olsen said.
The 13-year veteran ranks fifth among tight ends in receptions (718) and yards receiving (8,444). He had 6,463 yards receiving and caught 524 passes in nine years with Carolina, the most by any Panthers tight end.
NASCAR
Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56: John Andretti carved out his own niche in one of the world's most successful racing families.
He became the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double. He won on dirt tracks, street courses and superspeedways. He won an endurance race, competed in dragsters and became an iron man in IndyCar and NASCAR. And he used his platform and passion for racing to help others.
On Thursday, after a three-year battle with colon cancer, Andretti died at the age of 56.
"He fought hard and stole back days the disease fought to take away," a statement from Andretti Autosport said. "He helped countless others undergo proper (colon) screening and in so doing, saved lives. We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping us first and himself second."
The Pennsylvania native embraced the family business. John's father, Aldo, grew up racing and his uncle, Mario, became an international celebrity after winning the 1969 Indianapolis 500 and 1978 world championship.
Andretti's cousin, Michael, competed in Formula One and led more laps in the Indy 500 than any other race non-winner before turning team owner and winning the marquee race five times.
His nephew, Marco, Michael's son, finished second at Indy as a rookie in 2006 and has since posted four more top-five finishes at Indy.
Jarett Andretti, John's son, made his Indy debut just last May in Indy Lights. Jarett finished sixth in the race as he became the seventh member of the Andretti family to race at Indy.
"It's very important for me, personally; me and John are very, very close, we've been close our whole lives, growing up together," Michael Andretti, Jarett's godfather, said in announcing the deal. "To help bring one of his dreams come true is very satisfying He's always had a dream to see his son drive for Indy and I am glad we are making it a reality this year."
The soft-spoken, genteel and popular John Andretti took a different tack in adding his chapter to the family legacy.
Andretti competed in USAC sprint cars on dirt then won the 1989 Rolex 24 in a sports car before moving full-time to IndyCars in 1990. There he started 49 consecutive races over the next three seasons, where his warm personality turned him into a fan favorite.
"We are devastated by the news that our dear friend, John Andretti, has passed away," IMSA President John Doonan said. "He was one of the most versatile racers ever, winning races in IndyCar and NASCAR and reaching the pinnacle of top fuel drag racing as well."
He moved to stock cars full time in 1994, making at least 29 starts each season through 2003 while driving for the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress. Andretti also competed in the Xfinity and truck series.
Still, Andretti continued coming back to the Indianapolis, the venue that turned his family name into a worldwide sensation and that hosted impromptu family reunions each May.
In 1994, Andretti made history by becoming the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 before flying to Charlotte, North Carolina, for NASCAR's 600-mile night race. Andretti finished 10th in Indyand wound up 36th at Charlotte, completing 220 of 400 laps before a bad crankshaft knocked him out.
"John Andretti embodied the spirit of a champion and inspired an entire fan base through his courageous battle with cancer," NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement. "He was a fierce competitor throughout his life, and we are saddened by his passing."
In 2007, John, Michael and Marco all started in Indy's traditional 33-car field.
He made 476 career starts on the Cup and IndyCar circuits, winning three times: The 1991 IndyCar season-opener at Australia, NASCAR's second race at Daytona an 1997 and at Martinsville in 1999.
But as much as he enjoyed racing, he was equally passionate about his charity work.
"John Andretti was a great competitor and advocate for racing, but he was an even better person," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wrote on Twitter. "He spent so much of his time focused on improving the world for others — all while fighting a horrible disease."
He became a key contributor in the Indianapolis community, annually racing go-karts to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital, showing up at other fundraisers and even occasionally showing up at Pacers games.
But in 2017, Andretti was diagnosed with colon cancer and doctors later determined the disease had spread to his liver. And yet he still came to Indy that year to help educate others about the importance of colonoscopies, something he put off, through a social media campaign — #CheckIt4Andretti.
Later that year, Andretti announced the cancer returned and had spread to other parts of his body.
Andretti is survived by his wife, Nancy, son Jarett and daughter Olivia.
"Godspeed John Andretti. My first IndyCar teammate. A true racer and great human," former IndyCar driver and current team owner Bryan Herta wrote on Twitter. "I am heartbroken for Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, Amelia, and the entire Andretti family. I will miss your sense of humor the most."
LEGAL
Nassar abuse survivors offered payout: USA Gymnastics has filed a bankruptcy plan that includes an offer of $215 million for sexual abuse survivors to settle their claims against the embattled organization.
The $215 million total is the amount the insurance carriers for USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide in hopes of ending years of legal battles with athletes who were abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar. Survivors have been in mediation with USA Gymnastics since the organization filed for bankruptcy in December 2018.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan. Hundreds of athletes have come forward over the last three years saying Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment, including reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.