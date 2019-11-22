World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer's Olympics.
The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.
The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting Dec. 9, and if it agrees, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.
Under new rules created in the aftermath of the Russian doping scandal that marred the Sochi Olympics in 2014, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favor of a total ban.
NBA
Heat 116, Bulls 108: Jimmy Butler had 27 points against his former team and the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 116-108 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17. He was 7 of 10 from the field and had seven assists and five rebounds
Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Kendrick Nunn scored 13 of his 21 points in the first quarter to help Miami improve to 11-3. The Heat led wire-to-wire and had as much as a 26-point lead.
Zach Lavine led the Bulls with 15 points. Chicago is 3-6 at home this season.
Nunn, making his Chicago homecoming, scored 13 points in the first quarter on 5-for-7 shooting. Nunn blew by Lauri Markkanen several times and was 3-of-5 from 3-point range in the quarter.
Nunn, a high school star from the south side, played high basketball with Jabari Parker at Simeon. Nunn played three seasons at Illinois before transferring to Oakland. After a year in the G-League, Nunn is becoming the biggest breakout star in the league.
FOOTBALL
Trubisky cleared to start for Bears: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made it through a full week of practice without an issue from a hip pointer and will start Sunday against the New York Giants. Trubisky completed a third straight full practice without a problem Friday after he'd left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter with the injury.
Earlier in the week, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky would start if healthy, and his name is completely off the final injury report.
"I thought he did pretty well," Nagy said on Friday. "He threw the ball well. You know the first day, on Wednesday, it was light (work) so it was hard to tell, but the last few days he's kind of out there and it doesn't seem like anything is holding him back."
Nagy expressed some surprise at how well Trubisky held up throughout the week of work.
"Maybe a little bit, just because I know when he's in that much pain at the end of the game there last week, you never really know exactly what's going to happen in the next couple days," Nagy said. "But it doesn't surprise me that he's going to rehab and work hard and do everything he can to try and get that pain level down so that he can play. And that's what we feel good about right now."
Trubisky is 176 of 282 this season for 1,580 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 82.2.
Earlier this season, Trubisky missed an entire game and most of another with a left shoulder injury.
The Bears listed linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) as out for Sunday's game. Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is questionable.
Cowboys Vander Esch out: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will sit out a second game because of lingering issues from a neck injury sustained last month against Philadelphia. The second-year player was ruled out of Sunday's game at New England. Vander Esch was experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined after an MRI on Thursday that he would sit against the Patriots and possibly miss more games.
Chargers CB Davis suspended: Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The Chargers (4-7) are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver (Dec. 1) and Jacksonville (Dec. 8). Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games this year and has an interception along with 27 tackles.
GOLF
LPGA schedule increases event, money: The LPGA Tour has two new tournaments in Florida as part of a 2020 schedule that features a record $75.1 million in prize money and 500 hours of television, huge gains from a decade ago. Sixteen of the 33 tournaments have prize money of at least $2 million.
The LPGA starts its season with back-to-back events in Florida, including the new Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, and concludes at the CME Group Tour Championship that again will offer $1.5 million to the winner.
The first schedule LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan put together in 2011 featured 23 tournaments with only eight having prize money of $2 million or more.
Next year, the five majors have an average purse of $4.26 million, with the U.S. Women's Open leading the way. It was at $5.5 million last year. The USGA has not determined whether that will go up.
The Women's Open will be at Champions Golf Club in Houston, which hosted the 1969 U.S. Open and most recently the 2003 Tour Championship. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which raised its purse to $4.3 million, goes to Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia. The Women's British Open goes to Royal Troon in Scotland for the first time, the seventh course on the British Open rotation where the women will play.
The LPGA also had 32 tournaments this year, losing two in Wisconsin (Thornberry Creek) and Indianapolis (Indy Women in Tech), and replacing them with two in Florida — Boca Raton and the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa.
Kim keeps LPGA lead: Sei Young Kim fired a 5-under 67, keeping her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship and the chase for the richest prize in women's golf. Kim has made only one bogey over two rounds at Tiburon Golf Club and was at 12-under 132.
Caroline Masson of Germany atoned for missing a birdie chance on the par-5 17th by rolling in a 40-foot birdie putt from off the green and through the shadows on the final hole for a 66 that closed the gap to one shot until Kim finished with her birdie.
They will be in the final group today, moving closer to a shot at the $1.5 million to the winner.
Brooke Henderson of Canada shot a 67, leaving her three shots behind along with Nelly Korda (68), the top American in the women's world ranking at No. 3. Su Oh of Australia had a 67 and was four behind, while the group five back included defending champion Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda, both with 67s.
Duncan leads PGA event: Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle Friday and wound up with his best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Duncan added four birdies on the front nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island and went out in 29. His final birdie came after a tee shot to 7 feet on the 17th hole, and he saved par from 8 feet on the last.
He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64) and D.J. Trahan, whose 63 came on the Plantation Course.
Duncan's previous best score was 63 each of the last two years at the John Deere Classic.
LEGAL
Oklahoma State receives NCAA notice: The NCAA warned Oklahoma State on Friday that it may be guilty of a major infraction tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.
The school released the NCAA's notice that alleges Evans "engaged in unethical conduct" from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting at least $18,150 in bribes from financial advisors Marty Blazer and Munish Sood. The NCAA said the money was paid in exchange for Evans' agreement to arrange meetings between the advisers and players and influence them to retain their financial advisory and business management services.
The school said it agreed with the NCAA. Evans was sentenced in June to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the case.
The NCAA also said those in authority "condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded" Evans' conduct and believes the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans. Oklahoma State has asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position on the level of violation.
"We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "We're disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the news more than two years ago. We look forward to presenting our case on the level of violation to the NCAA."
The school said it believes only Evans benefited from the bribes and asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position, adding that Evans was fired within days of the filing of federal charges against him and others after an FBI investigation into the scheme.
The NCAA also found that a then-member of the basketball team received $300 from Evans. Oklahoma State said the player reported it to the school, and the school self-reported to the NCAA in October 2017. The student-athlete's eligibility was restored, and he never competed while ineligible.
Sandusky resentenced: A judge dashed the hopes of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a shorter prison term Friday, resentencing him to the same 30 to 60 years imposed against him in 2012 for sexually abusing children.
Judge Maureen Skerda gave Sandusky what prosecutors and his own attorney described as effectively a life term during a hearing ordered this year by an appeals court.
Sandusky's 2011 arrest prompted the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno and the university has paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.
He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.
Sandusky, 75, in a mustard yellow prison jumpsuit, again asserted his innocence Friday and choked up twice during brief remarks in open court before the sentence was handed down.
"I apologize that I'm unable to admit remorse for this because it's something that I didn't do," Sandusky told Skerda.
Sandusky told the judge Friday about a recent phone call with an unnamed woman who formerly worked for The Second Mile, a charity he founded for at-risk youth that he used to find and groom child victims.
Sandusky said the woman ended the phone call by telling him she loves him.
"No matter what, nobody or nothing will ever be able to take away what's in my heart. And that was just one. There are many, many, many more," he said, people he "had every opportunity to betray and didn't."
He ended with a message to people who support him. About a dozen were in the courtroom, including his wife, Dottie.
"To those supporters out there, I just want to say I love you," he said, sobbing as he sat down.
Prosecutor Jennifer Buck, of the state attorney general's office, described problems Sandusky has had in state prison, including disputes about returning his meal tray, resistance to being moved from his cell and complaints about phone calls.
"It's failure to take responsibility, claiming that he is the victim, which is a theme throughout this case, and that it's his rights that are being violated," Buck told the judge.
Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay noted he had recently received several letters that attested to Sandusky's character and to good deeds he has performed.
Buck argued that jurors believed the eight young men who testified against Sandusky, victims she said were sexually assaulted "by someone that they loved, someone that they trusted, someone that betrayed them."
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a written statement that "justice was again achieved for his victims."
A state appeals court this year turned down most of Sandusky's arguments seeking a new trial but said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing had since changed.
Victims said at trial that Sandusky subjected them to a range of abuse, from grooming to violent attacks. A victim advocate read several letters to the judge Friday from the men who testified at trial or their relatives.
The letters described the effect of their abuse as boys and in the years since, including anxiety, difficulty with family and social relationships and anger about what occurred.
One of them, described as Victim 4 in court records, said he does not forgive Sandusky and spoke of efforts to "attack us as if we had done something wrong."
"We both know exactly what happened," Victim 4 wrote. "You should be ashamed of yourself."
Sandusky's lawyers in October initiated a federal court action seeking a new trial or release from prison.