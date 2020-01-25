NATIONAL BRIEFS: Chen soars to personal best and US short program victory

Coming off illness and spending much of his days as a full-time college student, Nathan Chen shouldn't have been capable of setting a personal best Saturday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Then again, maybe it's wise to expect only greatness from the three-time defending champion and winner of the last two world championships.
Chen, who hasn't lost an event since he struggled in the 2018 Olympics short program, soared far above the ice — and the competition — to win the short at nationals. His margin is so massive, 114.13 points to 100.99 for second-place Jason Brown, that Chen probably could power skate through Sunday's free program and still win.
"It was one of my best," the always understated Chen said, "really calm and paced. I felt in control of everything I was doing in the program."
That's how it tends to go for Chen, who is on target to become the first man to win four consecutive U.S. titles since Brian Boitano in 1988. Not even flu-like symptoms that curtailed his training earlier this month, nor the heavy class load at Yale, nor being separated by a continent from his coach, Rafael Arutunian, slows him.
In pairs, Aleza and Chris Knierim won their third U.S. crown even though they finished second in the free skate to Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.
Chen set the U.S. championships high in last year's short program at 113.42. His free skate and overall totals from 2019 clearly are in reach. It sometimes seems even the ceiling of the arena is within reach as he takes off on quads or triple axels.
"It's the way Raf teaches us," Chen said of being on his own in Connecticut, with Arutunian in California. "When we're young he wants us to be productive and learn to be self-sufficient as kids. By the time we're at this level, we still need him and he is a great guiding force ... but we know what we've got to get done that day and how to fix things on your own."
It didn't look like Chen had much that needs fixing in his program to "La Boheme." It was graceful, lyrical, almost relaxing to watch, but also as difficult as any men's short routine gets. He nailed a quad flip, quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel.
Brown, the 2015 national champ who won team bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games, has massively improved his technical skills since moving to Canada to train with renowned coach Brian Orser. Slowed by a concussion and what he calls "struggles" over the last year, the highly entertaining Brown has begun mastering the more difficult jumps.
"The rockiness I dealt with definitely made me stronger," Brown said.
He credits training with "the best skaters in the world" who work with Orser, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, as being "uplifting and inspiring."
The husband-wife Knierims, team bronze medalists at the 2018 Olympics, also won nationals in 2015 here in Greensboro, and in 2018. But they struggled mightily last season and wound up seventh after coaching changes.
Redemption came Saturday night.
But the stars of the evening were Calalang and Johnson in just their second year together. They leaped from fifth in last year's nationals with a technically difficult yet gentle looking program that was clean, smooth and, at times, majestic. Their triple twist to start proceedings was almost stratospheric, and their lifts were intricate.
Their 146.01 points in the free skate beat the Knierims by nearly seven points. But the Knierims entered with a large enough cushion after winning the short program, in which Calalang and Johnson were fourth.
The United States has two teams for pairs at the world championships and those couples figure to get the nod.
Later Saturday will be the free dance. The men's free skate is Sunday.
COLLEGE
Corrigan, 91, leaves legacy: Gene Corrigan, the former NCAA president who also helped change the look of college sports as Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and Notre Dame and Virginia athletic director, died early Saturday. He was 91.
The ACC said Saturday that Corrigan died "peacefully overnight surrounded by his family" in Charlottesville, Va.
Corrigan was the ACC's third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996. He was NCAA president from 1995-97.
"His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected — and there are a multitude of us," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said Saturday in a statement. "I will miss him immensely, but I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years."
Corrigan spent his entire career involved in college sports as a coach, administrator and conference commissioner. He was a leader in the creation of the bowl coalition, the precursor to the Bowl Championship Series in the pre-College Football Playoff era.
"In trying to find a place for the ACC in the bowls, we figured out a way to get the ball rolling on creating a plan to have No. 1 play No. 2," Corrigan once said in a profile that appeared on Notre Dame athletic department's website. "Everybody had been complaining about the bowl system for years—we just got everybody on board and tried to create a better system to determine a national champion in football."
He also worked to pass several NCAA reforms.
Corrigan led the effort in 1990 to have Florida State join the ACC, which helped a league primarily known for basketball improve its football credentials.
"Gene's leadership was critical to getting that done," Swofford said in an interview. "I think it was an extraordinarily important move for the league at that time in terms of improving our football and bringing more pizazz to the league from a football standpoint. Our league needed that. It was not a slam dunk by any means. Several of the eight schools at the time were opposed to it, but fortunately there were enough votes to get it done, and Gene's persuasiveness and leadership had a great deal to do with that.''
Swofford said that bid showcased the qualities that made Corrigan an effective commissioner and athletic director.
"He had a leadership style that was very comfortable for people," Swofford said. "He had a way of getting buy-in from people and building consensus in a way that people felt good about."
As an athletic director, Corrigan had a knack for finding the right coach.
At Notre Dame, Corrigan hired Lou Holtz as football coach and Muffet McGraw as women's basketball coach. Holtz led Notre Dame to its last national football title in 1988. McGraw has led the Fighting Irish to two national championships, nine Final Four appearances and over 800 wins during a Hall of Fame career.
"I had such a great respect for him," McGraw said Saturday in a statement. "He was so highly admired in all of sport and he always inspired people to be their best. He's a great role model for coaches to look up to."
During 10 years as athletic director at Virginia, Corrigan hired men's basketball coach Terry Holland and men's soccer coach Bruce Arena, who led the Cavaliers to five NCAA titles and later coached the United States to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup.
Corrigan was Notre Dame's athletic director from 1981-87 before taking over as the ACC's commissioner.
Swofford believes Corrigan's diverse background as a former athlete, coach and sports information director helped make him a great judge of coaching talent.
"It was a combination of the experiences that he had had and, because of that, the intuition he had with people and what they were and what they would become," said Swofford, who started his career in athletic administration by working for Corrigan at Virginia. "He was very value driven. Gene's a very high-principled person - not a judgmental one but a high principled one. And he lived that and expected the people he hired to live that way, not to be clones personality-wise, but to live the right values in terms of college athletics. I think that affected everything that Gene did, every decision that he made."
Corrigan, a Baltimore native, played lacrosse at Duke after serving 18 months in the Army. He started out teaching Latin, English and history in high school, and then became coach of the basketball, lacrosse and soccer teams at Washington and Lee. He then moved to Virginia to coach lacrosse and soccer and serve as an assistant basketball coach.
He moved to Virginia's sports information office. In 1967, he became assistant commissioner of the ACC. Two years later, he returned to Washington and Lee as athletic director. After two years there, he moved back to Virginia as athletic director.
Corrigan is survived by his wife, Lena, seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The ACC said details on a memorial service are incomplete.
Corrigan's children include North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan and Notre Dame men's lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan.
Boo Corrigan said in a statement Saturday that his father "led a remarkable life." He described him as someone who valued his family while working "in a profession where you can quickly lose sight of what's most important."
"Since I arrived at N.C. State, there's hardly a day where someone doesn't tell me about an interaction they had with my father and how it somehow made their day a little better," Boo Corrigan said. "He had that kind of impact on people."
HORSE RACING
Mucho Gusto wins Pegasus World Cup: Irad Ortiz Jr.'s move paid off, and Mucho Gusto's earnings more than doubled in a couple of minutes.
Ortiz made a last-minute decision to take the mount aboard Mucho Gusto, and picked the right time to let the 4-year-old kick into high gear Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park. Ortiz was going to ride Spun to Run, then made the tough call about a week before the race to switch to Mucho Gusto. As it turned out, Spun to Run was scratched because of a health-related issue — and Mucho Gusto took the $1.8 million winners' share of the purse.
"I want to thank my agent and I want to thank (trainer) Bob Baffert for letting me ride the horse," Ortiz said.
Mucho Gusto finished the 1-1/8-mile trip around the dirt in 1:48.85. Mucho Gusto paid $8.80, $5 and $3,80. Mr Freeze returned $7.60 and $5.20, and War Story paid $6.80 to show.
Mucho Gusto's career earnings went from about $780,000 to roughly $2.6 million. He could seriously add to that if, as expected, he makes his next start at the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world's richest horse race — on Feb. 29.
The Pegasus was a wide-open betting race, especially after the two morning-line favorites — Omaha Beach and Spun to Run — were scratched on Thursday. Omaha Beach was going to run the Pegasus as the final race of his career.
Those departures took a 12-horse field down to 10, and without a big favorite.
Mucho Gusto took advantage.
"So happy to win this race," Ortiz said.
It wasn't even close at the finish: Ortiz was cruising, as the nine others were all racing for second. Ortiz guided Mucho Gusto to the outside and easily to the lead at the top of the stretch, then simply pulled away from there.
"Bob started working on that early and thank God he did," said Jimmy Barnes, an assistant trainer for Baffert. "I'm just so happy for Irad. He did everything we needed him to do."
The Pegasus series was run under no-race-day-medication rules, something the sport will be pivoting to broadly over the next couple of years — a change that many prominent trainers said has been overdue.
"We said, 'Let's point to the future,'" said Belinda Stronach, the chairman and president of The Stronach Group, which operates Gulfstream. "Let's really create an opportunity for those horsemen and trainers that would like to run medication free and under the international standards, and really create an invitational that invites some of the best horses and trainers to be able to do so."
In the $1 million Pegasus turf earlier Saturday, 11-1 shot Zulu Alpha emerged from an extremely tight pack by heading to the rail and running down Magic Wand — who had been leading the whole way.
Magic Wand started on the far outside and wasted no time getting to the front, and there was an enormous cluster of horses — "It was a mess," said Luis Saez, who was aboard fifth-place finisher Arklow — not far from his heels for most of the 1-3/16-mile trip. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione guided Zulu Alpha to the inside and to what became his 10th career victory in 1:51.60.
"I'm thrilled," Gaffalione said. "I'm on Cloud Nine right now."
Zulu Alpha, whose career earnings got to just about the $2 million mark with the win for trainer Mike Maker, paid $25.60, $11.40 and $7.60. Magic Wand returned $5.40 and $3.80 and Instilled Regard paid $6.60 to show.
AUTO RACING
Busch puts team in contention at Rolex: Kyle Busch drove his Lexus back to the lead lap at the Rolex 24 of Daytona — a move that changed team strategy and got the reigning NASCAR champion pulled from the car to keep him fresh.
Busch was scheduled to drive a double stint — roughly 90 minutes — in the Lexus RC F GT3. The car was 35th overall and second-to-last in the GT Daytona class when he got his turn Saturday night. A lack of speed, poor starting position and handling issues put the AIM Vasser Sullivan team into an early hole with Busch waiting in the wings.
He picked up two spots during his 45 minutes in the car, and when a full course caution was called that put the No. 14 back on the lead lap for its class, Busch got out for an early driver change.
"I drove all the way back to the lead lap," Busch said. "That wasn't bad and to get ourselves back on the lead lap, and back into position to where we can start scrapping again, is what we needed.
"I got one stint in, but trying to save myself and Jack (Hawksworth), obviously, for later."
The car struggled early and was running at the back of the field when Busch got in the car close to five hours into the race that began Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.
Busch was the third driver scheduled to get into the Lexus and Hawksworth started the race 37th out of a record-low 38 cars and struggled to gain any ground.
Hawksworth said the car was in need of both speed and adjustments to help the handling.
"The position right now doesn't make a difference, but we'll need to find some performance by the end of the race," Hawksworth said. "We desperately are looking for yellow."
The first yellow flag finally came out when Helio Castroneves, in a Team Penske Acura, had an incident with Harry Tincknell that sent Castroneves into a barrier and then the garage. His Acura had heavy damage to the front wing, and Harry Tincknell from Mazda Team Joest received a drive-thru penalty when IMSA ruled Tincknell was responsible for the crash.
Castroneves appeared to be furious as he sat inside his cockpit awaiting repairs. He finally climbed from the car when the team realized it needed a lengthy repair to the radiator.
The Brazilian was animated as he discussed the incident with teammates Ricky Taylor and Alexander Rossi, who has hardly turned any laps yet this weekend because Taylor crashed in qualifying.
"It's not even four hours into the raace and I was taking my time," Castroneves said. "I was taking it easy and the guy just decided to dive into the bus stop. I am taking it easy and he does that, for what? My car is just destroyed."
Rossi pulled a replay of the incident up on his phone and the three drivers shook their head in disgust as they watched.
Roger Penske informed his drivers — his six-driver lineup includes four Indianapolis 500 winners — they have no excuse not to win the race that ends Sunday afternoon.
Penske, who turns 83 next month, said he'd be staying awake atop the pit stand for the entire 24 hours for the third consecutive year. Team Penske returned to sports car racing in 2018 and earned a third-place finish in last year's race, while Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron teamed to win the IMSA championship.
The build-up, though, has been about Busch's first endurance race and the reigning NASCAR champion needs an improved Lexus to give Busch a chance to be competitive.
He was smiling and seemed pleased with his time in the car after the short stint, but said he's still adapting to the different nuances of sports car racing.
"Knowing the techniques that I've had in NASCAR forever has been hard," Busch said. "I'd say about the biggest thing was just traffic, there were a couple of instances we ran down a smaller car and just mirror driving in front of us. That was pretty bad.
"Overall, we've had a good experience and hell, I only got one stint in, so I'm ready for more. Sign me up, coach."
Hawksworth praised the effort Busch has put in so far.
"He's been one of the easiest teammates to work with; the guy is demanding of the crew and equipment but also respectful of everybody and the challenges," Hawksworth said. "With a nickname like Rowdy, I didn't know what to expect, but he's very easy to work with and with all the teammates I've worked with, he's definitely up there in terms of easiest to work with."
Busch has been very involved in his first trip to the Rolex and quick to offer suggestions and ideas to improve the Lexus.
"The guy's like a sponge. He takes in all this information, studying the setup, the driving, every aspect of it," Hawksworth said. "So a guy like that is always going to spring ideas and have a different way of looking at things. He's been helpful in many elements with the car. I feel like he doesn't quite understand the regulations are as tight as they are.
"Sometimes I think he thinks we can build new parts for the car and change things on the fly. In general it's been really good. Anyone like him, he's obsessed with it and thinking about it all the time and constantly trying to improve it."
The GT Daytona class that Busch is competing in has a class-high 18 entries and is the most competitive in the field. The cars aren't fast enough to compete for the overall win, and a pair of Cadillacs have so far paced the field in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race.
The race will be won by one of the eight entrants in the Daytona Prototype class, which appears to be a race between defending winning team Wayne Taylor Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports in Cadillac Dpi's, along with pole-winning team Mazda Team Joest and Penske's Acuras.