NATIONAL BRIEFS: Chen soars to personal best and US short program victory

Busch has been very involved in his first trip to the Rolex and quick to offer suggestions and ideas to improve the Lexus.

"The guy's like a sponge. He takes in all this information, studying the setup, the driving, every aspect of it," Hawksworth said. "So a guy like that is always going to spring ideas and have a different way of looking at things. He's been helpful in many elements with the car. I feel like he doesn't quite understand the regulations are as tight as they are.

"Sometimes I think he thinks we can build new parts for the car and change things on the fly. In general it's been really good. Anyone like him, he's obsessed with it and thinking about it all the time and constantly trying to improve it."

The GT Daytona class that Busch is competing in has a class-high 18 entries and is the most competitive in the field. The cars aren't fast enough to compete for the overall win, and a pair of Cadillacs have so far paced the field in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race.

The race will be won by one of the eight entrants in the Daytona Prototype class, which appears to be a race between defending winning team Wayne Taylor Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports in Cadillac Dpi's, along with pole-winning team Mazda Team Joest and Penske's Acuras.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0