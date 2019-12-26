NATIONAL BRIEFS: Blackhawks Ds Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.
The 34-year-old Seabrook is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder today. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.
Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.
The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery today.
Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week's 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.
The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has been a steady, durable presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances.
He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
He was a healthy scratch for Chicago's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.
De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.
WNBA
WNBA, players' union says new labor agreement is close: The WNBA and the players' union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one.
The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season. In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31.
"We are making substantial progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement which we expect to finalize soon," the WNBA and players' union said in a joint statement Thursday. "In the meantime, we have extended the current agreement through Jan. 15, 2020, and expect that free agency contract signings will begin on time on Feb. 1, 2020."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB Eason will enter NFL draft: Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
"I want to thank everyone at the UW — my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans — for making these last two years so memorable," Eason said in a statement. "I'm very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful."
Eason's decision caps weeks of debate about his future. He chose to play in Washington's bowl game victory over Boise State rather than follow the path of NFL-bound teammates Hunter Bryant and Trey Adams, who skipped the game.
Washington's coaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and the subsequent decision to fire offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan added another layer to Eason's decision.
Ultimately, the draw of the NFL won out.
"The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream and my heart is set on the challenge ahead," Eason wrote in a social media post announcing his decision.
Eason was a five-star recruit out of nearby Lake Stevens, Washington, who opted to go across the country to play at Georgia. He started as a freshman for the Bulldogs but lost the job to Jake Fromm during his sophomore season after suffering an injury in the season opener.
Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp.
Eason completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona. His best game may have come in a loss to Oregon, in which Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Eason has the prototypes of an NFL quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 with one of the strongest arms in college. But issues with consistency popped up during his collegiate career.
"We wish Jacob nothing but the best," Lake said. "He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I'm looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level."
PSU hires OC Ciarrocca away from Gophers: Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after he held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons.
Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named the head coach at OId Dominion earlier this month. Penn State head coach James Franklin, whose team plays Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, made the announcement on Thursday.
Ciarrocca grew up as a Nittany Lions fan in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, and has deep ties to the state. He has spent the majority of his 30-year coaching career in the Mid-Atlantic region. Ciarrocca came to the Midwest in 2013 to join head coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan and followed Fleck to Minnesota in 2017.
The Gophers, who beat Penn State 31-26 on Nov. 9, enjoyed a breakout season behind Ciarrocca's play calling and the development of quarterback Tanner Morgan. No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, No. 18 CFP), which plays Auburn in the Outback Bowl next week, is tied for third in the Big Ten with No. 13 Penn State (10-2, No. 10 CFP) with an average of 34.3 points per game. Morgan leads the conference with an average of 247.9 passing yards per game, setting single-season program records for yards and touchdowns.
Ciarrocca has been an offensive coordinator for 18 seasons. He also has had stints on the staffs at Temple, Delaware Valley, Western Connecticut State, Princeton, Penn, Delaware, Rutgers and Richmond.
