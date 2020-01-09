NATIONAL BRIEFS: Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after using the word "thugs" during a film session with his players the previous day.
ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing "like a bunch of thugs." Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say "slugs" in reference to the team's effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team's shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.
"I was saying: 'We're making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard right now. We're not playing like slugs. We're playing hard,'" Beilein said. "And somehow that word came out."
Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
"There was really positive reinforcement from the guys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it's something that certainly they understand that it was serious," Beilein said. "Something that shouldn't have happened."
It's been a rocky start for Beilein, a wildly successful college coach who left his job at Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season. Cleveland is 10-27 entering Thursday's game, and there have been hints of dysfunction along the way.
About a month ago, a report in The Athletic cited unidentified players saying that Beilein was being tuned out. More recently, star forward Kevin Love had a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman. Love also threw up his arms in disgust several times while on the floor. Love later said he was "acting like a 13-year-old."
Love said Thursday he didn't think there was malice behind Beilein's comments, and forward Larry Nance Jr. echoed that sentiment.
"He made a mistake. We all make them, but he apologized, owned up to it, and it this point, that's all we can ask him to do," Nance said. "We all heard it, we were all there. But at the same time, I don't think there's any player on the team that believes there was mal-intent behind it."
Nance said Beilein's comments didn't immediately sink in.
"It wasn't one of those things that like, 'How dare you?'" Nance said. "At second glance, yes. We realized he was wrong, he realized he was wrong. That's why he doubled back afterward, but at the time it happened, it didn't catch me right away."
76ers' Embiid to have surgery: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will have surgery today for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.
"All of a sudden, we're different," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We're just different. I look at this as an opportunity. Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe is me' moment, not for me, at all. And not for my players. We'll take what we have, and what we have, I love."
Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he "couldn't go up with two hands."
Embiid has struggled with injuries ever since he was drafted with the No. 3 pick of the 2014. He missed his first two seasons with various injuries and hasn't played more than 64 games in any of the last three. He is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season.
Al Horford, signed away from the Celtics in the offseason with a four-year deal, started at center Thursday against the Boston Celtics.
BASEBALL
Tebow at Mets' spring training for 4th straight year: Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year. The Mets said Thursday the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield.
Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4 for 27) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017; .056 (1 for 18) in 2018 and .267 (4 for 15) with no extra-base hits last year.
New York also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta; catcher David Rodríguez; infielder Jake Hager; and outfielders Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas. All seven will report to major league spring training.
Tebow was among eight internal invites to big league camp, a group that also includes 24-year-old left-hander David Peterson, the 20th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.
OLYMPICS
An Olympic First: Cardboard beds for Tokyo Athletes Village: Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones. The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard. Sturdy cardboard.
"Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms," explained Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, speaking through an interpreter.
That's about 440 pounds, and surely no Olympic athlete weighs that much.
"They are stronger than wooden beds," Kitajima added.
He also took into account the possibility of a wild room celebration after, say, a gold-medal victory.
"Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them," he said.
The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components — the mattresses are not made of cardboard — will be recycled into plastic products.
The mattress is broken up into three distinct sections, and the firmness of each can be adjusted.
The idea was to use materials that could be remade after the Olympics and Paralympics. But the cardboard frames and supports should give the rooms a spartan look.
Organizers showed off the beds and a few other furnishings on Thursday at their headquarters. The entire Athletes Village complex will be completed in June. The Olympics open on July 24 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.
"The organizing committee was thinking about recyclable items, and the bed was one of the ideas," Kitajima explained, crediting local Olympic sponsor Airweave Inc. for the execution.
Organizers say this is the first time that the beds and bedding in the Athletes Village have been made of renewable materials.
The Athletes Village being built alongside Tokyo Bay will comprise 18,000 beds for the Olympics and be composed to 21 apartment towers. Even more building construction is being planned in the next several years.
Real estate ads say the units will be sold off afterward, or rented, with sale prices starting from about 54 million yen — or about $500,000 — and soaring to three or four times that much. Some fear the apartments will flood the market, possibly impacting property values.
The units will be sold off by various real estate companies. Ads suggest many of the units will be slightly larger than a typical apartment in Tokyo, which is about 60-70 square meters — or 650-750 square feet.
COLLEGE
Barkley donates $1M to Miles College: Charles Barkley has donated $1 million to historically black Miles College.
The Basketball Hall of Famer and former Auburn star told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation on Wednesday, news outlets reported.
"I've gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do," said Barkley, now a TV studio analyst. "To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be."
Knight was named interim president of the Farifield, Ala., school in July. She's the first woman to lead the school.
Knight said Barkley's contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. It will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution, Knight said.
"It's great that he thinks enough of us to donate a million dollars," Knight said. "What Barkley has done helps lay the foundation for the campaign."
This is the fourth time Barkley has donated to an HBCU. He has previously pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.
Leach to the SEC: Mississippi State hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head football coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation's quirkiest and most successful coaches to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including an 11-2 season in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. He produced a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, taking the Red Raiders to bowl games in all 10 seasons.
His style is anything but typical. Leach gets a lot of attention for his news conferences, where he has doled out wedding advice and pondered which Pac-12 mascots would survive a fight.
It has not all been fun and games, though.
Leach was fired by Texas Tech after being accused of mistreating a player with a concussion and then butting heads with his bosses. When his teams have struggled, Leach has not been shy about calling players soft and making other disparaging remarks.
But on the field, his teams win more than they lose and his quarterbacks typically throw for more yards than just about any in the country.
Mountain West inks TV deal: The Mountain West Conference has agreed to six-year media rights deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports that are worth a combined $270 million.
The agreements include football and men's basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season, the conference announced Thursday. There are additional third-tier rights still in negotiation.
This marks the inaugural arrangement between the league and Fox, which will show the conference's football championship game. The CBS Sports Network remains the primary television rights holder.
"Retaining the conference's top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds upon our already strong schedule," said Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president for programming for CBS Sports. "We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years ahead."
The annual football deal for CBS Sports breaks down like this: 23 games on CBS or CBSSN, with a minimum of three games annually on CBS. There will also be 10 additional games available for CBS. The network receives the first seven picks of conference-controlled games and the rights to all Boise State conference road games.
Fox will show the football championship game on either Fox or FS1 and it will be played either on a Friday or Saturday. In addition, there will be 16 to 23 games shown during the regular season. The network has rights to all Boise State home games.
A maximum of four Hawaii football games can be picked collectively by the two networks each year.
"Fox Sports is pleased to add the Mountain West to our roster of top-tier collegiate athletics partnerships," said Mark Silverman, the Fox Sports president for national networks. "We look forward to showcasing these exceptional programs, coaches and student-athletes in the years to come."
On the basketball side, CBS networks will show the Mountain West men's basketball championship game on CBS. The game will be played on the NCAA Tournament selection weekend. There will also be 32 games on CBS or CBSSN. The network receives the first 12 picks of league-controlled games and then alternates with Fox.
For Fox Sports, it will show 16 to 32 regular season games with a minimum of 12 annually on Fox or FS1. The other contests will be featured on FS1 or FS2.
"The Mountain West is excited to begin this next cycle with FOX Sports as a new partner," conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said. "The relationship allows us to be part of the network's growing collegiate programming and we look forward to working together toward mutual success."
On the CBS Sports deal, Thompson said: "The Mountain West is pleased to enhance and strengthen our mutually beneficial association with CBS Sports."