You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nate Sheets, sr., Alleman, RB/FS
View Comments

Nate Sheets, sr., Alleman, RB/FS

Nate Sheets, Metro Football

Sheets

The workhorse for the Pioneers, he carried the ball 237 times for 1,117 yards and caught 19 passes for 333 yards with 21 TDs. Also a solid defender at free safety, he rarely came off the field

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News